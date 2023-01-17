Read full article on original website
Support KPR News During One Day. One KU. 2023
Support Kansas Public Radio and News during One Day. One KU., the University of Kansas's 24-hour giving campaign, on Feb. 16. Your gift will go directly to helping KPR establish an endowed fund for news, with an initial goal of funding KPR's Statehouse Bureau Chief position. Recent budget cuts mean that KPR's ability to provide news is fully reliant on member support, and we’re hoping to create an endowed fund to generate earnings in perpetuity to provide this vital service.
The Kansas foster care watchdog finds that kids still suffer from getting moved around too much
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas foster care employees mishandled a sexual assault investigation, appeared to lie in court documents and cancelled child visits last year because agencies couldn’t transport kids quickly enough. “The number and type of inaccuracies presented in documents submitted to the court could lead an objective...
Clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio January 19, 2023
Jose Franch-Ballester came to play clarinet for us this Thursday morning, January 19th. He played a hauntingly beautiful Argentine clarinet solo about a young woman who had drowned in the sea. This Saturday, January 21st, he'll join other members of the bespoke group Festive Hungarica onstage at the Folly Theater in downtown Kansas City for some rustic classical Hungarian music by Bartok, Dohnanyi, Popper and Kodaly.
