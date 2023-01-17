Support Kansas Public Radio and News during One Day. One KU., the University of Kansas's 24-hour giving campaign, on Feb. 16. Your gift will go directly to helping KPR establish an endowed fund for news, with an initial goal of funding KPR's Statehouse Bureau Chief position. Recent budget cuts mean that KPR's ability to provide news is fully reliant on member support, and we’re hoping to create an endowed fund to generate earnings in perpetuity to provide this vital service.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO