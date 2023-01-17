ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Public Radio

Support KPR News During One Day. One KU. 2023

Support Kansas Public Radio and News during One Day. One KU., the University of Kansas's 24-hour giving campaign, on Feb. 16. Your gift will go directly to helping KPR establish an endowed fund for news, with an initial goal of funding KPR's Statehouse Bureau Chief position. Recent budget cuts mean that KPR's ability to provide news is fully reliant on member support, and we’re hoping to create an endowed fund to generate earnings in perpetuity to provide this vital service.
Kansas Public Radio

Clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio January 19, 2023

Jose Franch-Ballester came to play clarinet for us this Thursday morning, January 19th. He played a hauntingly beautiful Argentine clarinet solo about a young woman who had drowned in the sea. This Saturday, January 21st, he'll join other members of the bespoke group Festive Hungarica onstage at the Folly Theater in downtown Kansas City for some rustic classical Hungarian music by Bartok, Dohnanyi, Popper and Kodaly.
