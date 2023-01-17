Read full article on original website
City of Lakeland Water Utility FREE water conservation kit
New year, new savings! City of Lakeland Water Utility customers can receive a FREE water conservation kit that will not only help residents save water but potentially money on their water bill as well!. These kits come with low-flow showerheads, low-flow sink aerators, toilet leak detection tablets along with other...
Lakeland PD Sergeant Travis Miller End of Watch
Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank you for your leadership, your friendship, and your service to both our country and our community. It is with great sadness that we announce Sergeant Travis Miller passed away this morning after a hard-fought battle...
LAKELAND CITY COMMISSIONER SARA ROBERTS MCCARLEY NAMED PRESIDENTIAL LEADERSHIP SCHOLAR
Sara Roberts McCarley, Lakeland City Commissioner has been named one of 60 Scholars who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ (PLS) eighth annual class. PLS serves as a catalyst for a diverse network of leaders brought together to collaborate and create meaningful change in the United States and around the world as they learn about leadership through the lens of the presidential experiences of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson and their administrations.
3 Lakeland PD officers were put on modified duty and have been accused of punching a man
Three Lakeland Police Department are accused of punching a man at a traffic stop have been placed on modified duty because of new details. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor made a statement Wednesday evening saying he has been provided with additional information on the Dec. 18 arrest of Antwan Glover in the ongoing investigation into the event.
ARRESTS FROM ROAD RANGE INCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 4
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested two drivers in reference to a road rage incident that began in Polk County on Interstate 4 near State Road 539 (Kathleen Rd). Troopers were able to contact both drivers in Osceola County near State Road 536 (World Center Pkwy). FHP received a call at 7:37 AM in reference to a report of two vehicles in a road rage incident while traveling eastbound on Interstate 4 near State Road 539.
A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4
A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4 in Polk County early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Traffic cameras from the Florida Department of Transportation showed the fire blazing on eastbound I-4 near Exit 38 at around 4 a.m. Two right lanes in the area were...
Lakeland Police Swearing In Ceremony – January 13, 2023
Dining with Diabetes and Healthy for Life classes
Hi! My name is Andrea Nikolai, and I am a registered dietitian nutritionist. I teach classes and work with the Polk Healthcare Plan to provide nutrition education. I have a Dining with Diabetes (4-class series) in Lakeland and a Healthy for Life (5-class series) in Bartow coming up. Both involve...
WATSON CLINIC ELECTS NEW MANAGING PARTNER
William J. Roth, MD, PhD has recently been elected Managing Partner of Watson Clinic. A board-certified dermatologist who has served the healthcare needs of Watson Clinic patients since 1994, Dr. Roth has long been an essential, beloved and valued member of the Watson Clinic team and our community as a whole.
Lakeland Power Plant Implosion Jan 14 2023
An explosive boom heard across Lakeland on Saturday morning marked the end of an era for Lakeland and Lakeland Electric. Total Wrecking & Environmental, a Buffalo, New York-based demolition company, detonated a first round of explosives at 8:02 a.m. Saturday, causing the 260-foot stack of McIntosh Unit 3 to fall to the north. A second set of explosions brought Unit 3’s Selective Catalytic Reduction unit down to the east, roughly in the plant’s footprint.
Polk County fire Chief Smith was sworn in and the new Winston Creek station unveiled
Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith was formally sworn in during a ceremony to unveil a new Polk County Fire and Rescue fire station. During his swearing-in speech, Smith stressed his goal to build strong relationships within the public safety agency and with the rest of the community. Overall, he characterized the direction of the agency will be to become an inclusive, can-do, high-performing 21st-century team for Polk County residents.
Polk Department of Health has a new program to reduce disparities
The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has partnered with the League of Women Voters of Polk to announce Moms with Monitors. As part of the department’s Polk Health Equity Plan, Moms with Monitors provides free blood-pressure monitors and education to pregnant and post-partum clients, the agency said in a news release.
BAYCARE HEALTH, LAKELAND REGIONAL HEALTH, AND THE STATE OF FLORIDA INVEST IN FLORIDA SOUTHERN’S NURSING PROGRAMS
Florida Southern College is one of 27 colleges in the Sunshine State to be awarded matching grants from the State of Florida as part of new initiatives by Governor Ron DeSantis. The pair of new government programs, Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) and Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners...
Black Lives Matters Restoration Polk calls for the arrest of four Lakeland officers and the immediate removal of the Lakeland police chief
Black Lives Matters Restoration Polk Inc. is calling for the arrest of four Lakeland police officers that were involved in a Dec. 18 traffic stop and a federal investigation into the beating that was captured on video. Black Lives Matters Restoration Polk is also seeking the removal of newly appointed...
Controlled Explosive Demolition at Lakeland’s McIntosh Power Plant Closing East Lake Parker Drive
Specialty contractors demolishing structures at the McIntosh Power Plant in Lakeland on Saturday morning January 14 will close East Lake Parker Drive for about two hours to maintain a prescribed exclusion zone. The City of Lakeland Police Department will block and or redirect traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. or until the “all clear” has been given.
What do you want to see in Munn Park?
The City of Lakeland will host a series of public forums to gain public input as we start the planning process to revitalize the Munn Park area. Consulting park planners want to hear from you on what active recreation uses the public would like to see in Munn Park. The...
How about a Carousel at Munn Park?
This 1900s Denzel Menagerie at castle park was originally found among the first rides in the Historic Knott’s Berry Farm Lagoon, this carousel has been at castle park in Riverside since the 1980s. The carousel has now been serviced by western train co. who performed extensive repairs to the mechanism and is in the process of providing a new coat of paint to the animal figures. Watch the video ….. Possible proposals shared by the city of Lakeland show a park full of color, textures, public art displays, and recreational opportunities, including giant chess sets, bocce, pod swings, and cornhole, wouldn’t a carousel look nice and be a great centerpiece for Munn Park and the city.
Polk Deputies Pursue Stolen Vehicle from Polk City into Tampa
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said the pursuit and crash followed a lengthy investigation by his office. The pursuit of a stolen vehicle that began in Polk City Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. ended 30 minutes later in Tampa when the convicted felons who took the vehicle crashed, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
RP Funding Center could keep its name in exchange for $1.25M over five years
Widespread rumors over name change and whether the name of the RP Funding Center would change could be settled if Lakeland Commissioners agree to a proposed deal to keep it. Lakeland officials have publicized they were in negotiations with several companies for the naming rights last year. A new five-year...
New Restaurant in Lakeland – Jamaican Delights
Lakeland Square Mall food court called Jamaican Delights. Really good food and a great price. They have Oxtails and Curried Goat. Great, friendly staff.
