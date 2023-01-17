This 1900s Denzel Menagerie at castle park was originally found among the first rides in the Historic Knott’s Berry Farm Lagoon, this carousel has been at castle park in Riverside since the 1980s. The carousel has now been serviced by western train co. who performed extensive repairs to the mechanism and is in the process of providing a new coat of paint to the animal figures. Watch the video ….. Possible proposals shared by the city of Lakeland show a park full of color, textures, public art displays, and recreational opportunities, including giant chess sets, bocce, pod swings, and cornhole, wouldn’t a carousel look nice and be a great centerpiece for Munn Park and the city.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO