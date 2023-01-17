Read full article on original website
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?South Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
Pannell Promoted to Vice President at DMSBuilding Indiana BusinessCrown Point, IN
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
wivr1017.com
Fire destroys mobile home in Bourbonnais
The investigation is underway following an early morning fire in a mobile home at Oak Creek Estates this morning. Few details are available at this time, but firefighters were called to the fire just after three this morning and the mobile home involved was completely destroyed. Neighbors had reported the home had been vacant for quite some time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash in Willow Springs closes portion of 79th Street
A rollover crash in Willow Springs left 79th Street closed between Willow Springs Road and Wolf Road. An SUV is still on it's side in the roadway as EMS crews survey the situation.
Fiery crash: Man dies after running stop sign, striking semi on Far South Side, Chicago police say
The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
abc57.com
Two accused of leading deputies on chase through La Porte, Lake counties
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit through La Porte and Lake counties on Wednesday, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 11:16 a.m., a deputy was heading west on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 48 when...
12-year-old boy shot when family member's gun goes off in pocket at South Side gas station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a family member at a South Side gas station. Police said around midnight, the boy was at the gas station near 87th Street and Dorchester Avenue when a gun went off in the man's pocket. Surveillance video captured the incident. The man can be seen leaning on an ice cream container while rummaging through his pocket when the gun goes off - blasting a hole through his jeans. Everyone at the gas station jumps and the boy quickly moves out of the shot. The gun is clearly seen on the ground. The man picks it up and jams it back into his pocket. The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the hand.Police are still investigating. No charges have been filed.
Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Regal theaters in Round Lake Beach and Bolingbrook among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Driver dies in fiery crash after striking semi-truck in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after his vehicle struck a semi-truck and then caught fire in West Loop early Thursday morning. Chicago police said officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a 37-year-old man, in the 100 block of Avenue D around 1:18 a.m.The victim was driving his vehicle when he ran a stop sign and struck the semi on the side and became pinned. The car caught fire moments later, according to police. The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene and the victim was pronounced dead having suffered blunt-force trauma and burns to the body. The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.No further information is available.
hometownnewsnow.com
Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood
(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
SUV stuck on its side after crash in Chicago's SW suburbs
CHICAGO - An SUV was stuck on its side following a two-car crash in Willow Springs Wednesday morning. Just after 7 a.m. a white SUV collided with a white sedan and rolled over on 79th Street near the intersection at Willow Springs Road. As crews work to clear the crash,...
School district in Willow Springs under fire for considering sale of green space to industrial developer
WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — A school district in Willow Springs is considering the sale of a green space bordering an elementary school to an industrial development company, much to the displeasure of local residents. “We go for nature walks, we take the kids, we take the dogs up there,” said Mary Lenzen, a local mother […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in drive-by on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered inside a vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hip in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street. According to...
Man killed after running stop sign, crashing into semi on Southeast Side
CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was killed after running a stop sign and crashing into a semi truck on the city’s Southeast Side. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avenue D. Police said the man became pinned and his car caught fire. The man suffered blunt force trauma and […]
Woman, 63, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Austin neighborhood. Marlene Taylor-Doss, 63, was last seen by her son around 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at her home in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
WSPY NEWS
Coal City Man Arrested After Injuring Child With Knife During Domestic Incident
A Coal City man who has been to prison numerous times was arrested by the Coal City Police Department after a domestic altercation at a house in the 100 block of South Vermillion Street around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th. The Coal City Police Department said 30-year-old Nathaniel Tvrz got into an argument with a female household member at the aforementioned address. During the altercation, Tvrz allegedly shoved the female, who was able to escape the house and went to a neighbor’s house.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP
NORTH AURORA, Ill. - A Chicago woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-88 in Kane County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.
Entrapment after multi-vehicle crash in Palos Hills
A multi-vehicle crash in Palos Hills closed 104th Avenue between Cal-Sag Road and 107th Street Wednesday morning. Four cars were involved. There is not available information about the condition of the drivers at this time.
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
Chicago shooting: Man seriously injured in possible road rage shooting on South Side, police say
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
addictedtovacation.com
8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive
There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
