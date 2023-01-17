ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Momence, IL

wivr1017.com

Fire destroys mobile home in Bourbonnais

The investigation is underway following an early morning fire in a mobile home at Oak Creek Estates this morning. Few details are available at this time, but firefighters were called to the fire just after three this morning and the mobile home involved was completely destroyed. Neighbors had reported the home had been vacant for quite some time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
CBS Chicago

12-year-old boy shot when family member's gun goes off in pocket at South Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a family member at a South Side gas station. Police said around midnight, the boy was at the gas station near 87th Street and Dorchester Avenue when a gun went off in the man's pocket. Surveillance video captured the incident. The man can be seen leaning on an ice cream container while rummaging through his pocket when the gun goes off - blasting a hole through his jeans. Everyone at the gas station jumps and the boy quickly moves out of the shot. The gun is clearly seen on the ground. The man picks it up and jams it back into his pocket. The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the hand.Police are still investigating. No charges have been filed.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver dies in fiery crash after striking semi-truck in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after his vehicle struck a semi-truck and then caught fire in West Loop early Thursday morning. Chicago police said officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a 37-year-old man, in the 100 block of Avenue D around 1:18 a.m.The victim was driving his vehicle when he ran a stop sign and struck the semi on the side and became pinned. The car caught fire moments later, according to police. The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene and the victim was pronounced dead having suffered blunt-force trauma and burns to the body. The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.No further information is available.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood

(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
LA PORTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in drive-by on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered inside a vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hip in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 63, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Austin neighborhood. Marlene Taylor-Doss, 63, was last seen by her son around 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at her home in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Coal City Man Arrested After Injuring Child With Knife During Domestic Incident

A Coal City man who has been to prison numerous times was arrested by the Coal City Police Department after a domestic altercation at a house in the 100 block of South Vermillion Street around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th. The Coal City Police Department said 30-year-old Nathaniel Tvrz got into an argument with a female household member at the aforementioned address. During the altercation, Tvrz allegedly shoved the female, who was able to escape the house and went to a neighbor’s house.
COAL CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP

NORTH AURORA, Ill. - A Chicago woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-88 in Kane County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.
KANE COUNTY, IL
addictedtovacation.com

CHICAGO, IL

