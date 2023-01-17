It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO