What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?South Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
Pannell Promoted to Vice President at DMSBuilding Indiana BusinessCrown Point, IN
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Regal theaters in Round Lake Beach and Bolingbrook among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
addictedtovacation.com
8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive
There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
959theriver.com
Plainfield English Teacher Wins on Jeopardy! She’s At It Again Today.
Put one in the bag for Naperville resident and Plainfield East English teacher Erin Portman!. Yesterday, we all witnessed complete and utter domination from Ms. Portman as she racked up $31,201 to become the new Jeopardy! champion, defeating Connecticut real estate analyst Alec Wang and the previous champion, Canadian risk manager Vince Bacani.
Burger Joint in Illinois Makes List of Best Fries in the U.S.
Let's be honest, one of the best side dishes to have with a meal is french fries. To be able to find ONE restaurant with the best fries seems to be impossible, but one website claims they have found it. Eat This Not That claims that they have the best...
947wls.com
Check Your Mega Million Tickets!! Five $10,000, one $20,000 and one $1 Million tickets sold in and around Chicago
No one in Illinois won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, but there were plenty of winners in and around Chicago. The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 51, and the Mega Ball was 14. Are you a winner?…. There was one $1 Million winner in Evanston at...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $10,000 Each Sold in Chicago, Suburbs
$10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General Store - 294 E. Route...
Illinois is home to one of 2023’s Most Delicious Festivals
2023 is here, and if you are trying to plan your calendars to make the most out of this year then you'll want to set aside dates for a food festival in Illinois. A festival that one big-time website says is one of the "best" in the US in 2023. Here are the details...
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)
Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
wivr1017.com
Fire destroys mobile home in Bourbonnais
The investigation is underway following an early morning fire in a mobile home at Oak Creek Estates this morning. Few details are available at this time, but firefighters were called to the fire just after three this morning and the mobile home involved was completely destroyed. Neighbors had reported the home had been vacant for quite some time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
indiana105.com
Police Report Valparaiso High School in Lockout Status
Valparaiso Police say Valparaiso High School is in “Lockout” status while investigating an ongoing situation. The police department said all students are proceeding with school inside the building as usual and the perimeter of the building is secured. Students are safe and under no immediate threat, police said, and local authorities, including the Valparaiso Police Department, are coordinating with Valparaiso Community Schools and Valparaiso High School Administrators to determine appropriate next steps. “Please refrain from reporting to the high school until the situation is resolved. More communication will come as more information is available,” police said, and asked the community to continue to follow the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates.
Why are there so many geese in Chicago?
We’ve all been there: you’re getting your daily steps in, walking around your local park, enjoying the fresh air — when you spot a gaggle of geese giving you the stink eye. One heads your way. Is it going to attack me? It honks a threatening honk. You retreat to the sidewalk, only to realize your shoe is covered in… goose excrement. Your feathered foes had the last laugh.
