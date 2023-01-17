ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Momence, IL

247Sports

Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
addictedtovacation.com

8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive

There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Plainfield English Teacher Wins on Jeopardy! She’s At It Again Today.

Put one in the bag for Naperville resident and Plainfield East English teacher Erin Portman!. Yesterday, we all witnessed complete and utter domination from Ms. Portman as she racked up $31,201 to become the new Jeopardy! champion, defeating Connecticut real estate analyst Alec Wang and the previous champion, Canadian risk manager Vince Bacani.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

It has more than 130 businesses, fashion stores, and boutiques. Here you can enjoy the shops of Chicago but buying at a better price. This is one of the best outlets in Chicago and one of the easiest to access from the city of Chicago since you can get there using the same train that goes to the OHare airport (Rosemont Station) and then a taxi will take you to the mall.
CHICAGO, IL
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)

Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
ILLINOIS STATE
wivr1017.com

Fire destroys mobile home in Bourbonnais

The investigation is underway following an early morning fire in a mobile home at Oak Creek Estates this morning. Few details are available at this time, but firefighters were called to the fire just after three this morning and the mobile home involved was completely destroyed. Neighbors had reported the home had been vacant for quite some time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
indiana105.com

Police Report Valparaiso High School in Lockout Status

Valparaiso Police say Valparaiso High School is in “Lockout” status while investigating an ongoing situation. The police department said all students are proceeding with school inside the building as usual and the perimeter of the building is secured. Students are safe and under no immediate threat, police said, and local authorities, including the Valparaiso Police Department, are coordinating with Valparaiso Community Schools and Valparaiso High School Administrators to determine appropriate next steps. “Please refrain from reporting to the high school until the situation is resolved. More communication will come as more information is available,” police said, and asked the community to continue to follow the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates.
VALPARAISO, IN
WBEZ

Why are there so many geese in Chicago?

We’ve all been there: you’re getting your daily steps in, walking around your local park, enjoying the fresh air — when you spot a gaggle of geese giving you the stink eye. One heads your way. Is it going to attack me? It honks a threatening honk. You retreat to the sidewalk, only to realize your shoe is covered in… goose excrement. Your feathered foes had the last laugh.
CHICAGO, IL

