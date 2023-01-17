Read full article on original website
The 2023 Texas Farm, Ranch and Wildlife Expo Promises to be Fun
Whether you're a farmer, rancher, or hunter you'll have fun finding great places to hunt, or you're if wanting a new farm tractor or the latest and greatest squeeze shoot for cattle. The 'Texas Farm, Ranch & Wildlife Expo' will have everything you need and the fun comes when you find your next hunting lease.
Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29
Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
Live Like Royalty Own This 100 Year Old Piece of Abilene History
It's finally for sale and I have not won the lottery yet, I say that because this is my wife's dream house that she fell in love with some 30 years ago when she first saw it. I've always promised her that the day I win the lottery I'll buy it for her. Now, this 100-year-old beautiful historic mansion on Sandpiper Road in Abilene just went up for sale.
What are the safest neighborhoods in Abilene?
It appears that most of these neighborhoods are on the outskirts of the city. I actually live in the Potosi area and have seen it grow immensely. In fact, it seems far south Abilene and far north Abilene has just blown up with growth. And, what's up with Impact? Do people still live there?
Abilene Idol Auditions Are Back for 2023 at the Mall of Abilene
It's that time again, time for the Abilene Idol 2023 Auditions and the biggest fundraiser for Chorus Abilene. The best part is that this year there will still be a "Duo Category" in the Abilene Idol competition. Chorus Abilene is hosting its biggest event of the year. This is a...
The Abilene Police Kick Off 2023 Looking for These Most Wanted Criminals
Abilene Crime Stoppers has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. One thing I know from the very beginning of Crime Stoppers is that you WILL remain anonymous. The way that Abilene...
