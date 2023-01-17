ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Madonna Unveils Ultimate Greatest Hits Show ‘The Celebration Tour’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Truth or dare? ? Madonna has rarely ever been one to shy away from the latter. In an announcement video that nods to her documentary of the same title, a slate of special guests prompts her with a challenge: “I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherfucking hits.” Madonna: the Celebration tour will span 40 years of the singer’s career, bringing her greatest hits to 35 cities across North America and Europe. “I am...
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Madonna Confirms Hits Tour with Raunchy, Star-Studded Video

"Welcome to the party, bitches!" With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver. Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the...
papermag.com

Madonna Is Going on Tour With Bob the Drag Queen

For four decades, Madonna has given us countless hits, game-changing music videos, fashion statement after fashion statement, some objectively odd advice and plenty of show-stopping moments worthy of the title "Queen of Pop."It feels like we're well due for a proper Madonna retrospective — and what better way to do so than with a world tour?
New Jersey Stage

Audio Fiction World Cup Offers Fiction Podcast and Actual Play Podcast Creators New Opportunities For Exposure on an International Scale

The Web Series World Cup (WSWC), joined by the New Jersey WebFest, have announced the creation of the Audio Fiction World Cup, giving a new opportunity for audio fiction creators to showcase their work to industry professionals, have their contributions measurably quantified, and gain far-reaching exposure on a global scale.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Footwear News

Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Daughter Savannah’s Style Evolution Features Sheer Statements, Vibrant Color & Soaring Sandals

Savannah Chrisley’s life has been a starry one. From beauty pageant queen to reality TV star, the former Miss Tennessee Teen USA’s lifestyle transitions into her wardrobe. Savannah was born into a multi-millionaire family as the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley. The family gained its own reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” in 2014. Beyond her ongoing reality stint, Savannah is also known for her work on the “Sharknado” franchise, as well as her impeccable style.  While working up a sweat in Miami in May of 2022, Chrisley sported an athletic look comprised of a flowing white tennis skirt, Alo Yoga...
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy