FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Madonna announces 2023 tour dates, will span 40 years of music
Madonna is hitting the road and taking her entire catalog along with her.
NEW YORK (AP) - Madonna will "Take a Bow" with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a "Celebration" of the pop icon's hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city Live Nation-backed "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" will kick...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Truth or dare? ? Madonna has rarely ever been one to shy away from the latter. In an announcement video that nods to her documentary of the same title, a slate of special guests prompts her with a challenge: “I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherfucking hits.” Madonna: the Celebration tour will span 40 years of the singer’s career, bringing her greatest hits to 35 cities across North America and Europe. “I am...
Janet Jackson Hit With $238K Lawsuit By Business Managers for ‘Unpaid Services’
It seems like it’s about to be “nasty” for Janet Jackson. According to The Blast, Jackson’s former business managers are accusing her of owing them almost a quarter of a million dollars. The media outlet obtained legal paperwork that states David Weise and Associates, which Jackson...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
"Welcome to the party, bitches!" With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver. Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the...
The iconic singer made the announcement in a star-studded video featuring Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow and more.
Global superstar Madonna announced Tuesday she will bring The Celebration Tour to Chicago this summer.
Madonna Is Going on Tour With Bob the Drag Queen
For four decades, Madonna has given us countless hits, game-changing music videos, fashion statement after fashion statement, some objectively odd advice and plenty of show-stopping moments worthy of the title "Queen of Pop."It feels like we're well due for a proper Madonna retrospective — and what better way to do so than with a world tour?
‘Chicago Fire’ Vet Taylor Kinney Taking ‘Leave Of Absence’ In Season 11
Taylor Kinney is on a “leave of absence” from Chicago Fire to “deal with a personal matter,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife. The source didn’t have any further details to provide regarding Taylor’s exit for the time being. The news was first reported by Deadline.
Screaming Females release "Brass Bell" from Upcoming Album
Don Giovanni Records has announced the brand new album from DIY scene icons Screaming Females. Titled Desire Pathway, the album will be released on February 17, 2023 and is the band's eighth LP released over their eighteen year career. Alongside the announcement, Screaming Females have released the album's lead single...
Audio Fiction World Cup Offers Fiction Podcast and Actual Play Podcast Creators New Opportunities For Exposure on an International Scale
The Web Series World Cup (WSWC), joined by the New Jersey WebFest, have announced the creation of the Audio Fiction World Cup, giving a new opportunity for audio fiction creators to showcase their work to industry professionals, have their contributions measurably quantified, and gain far-reaching exposure on a global scale.
Britney Spears Reflects On Relationship With Justin Timberlake
Britney shared a series of throwback photos of her and ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake from the early 200s.
She Could Have Danced All Night: "My Fair Lady" is Back
Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle and The Company © Jeremy Daniel. Sami Murphy, veteran actress, is back in a huge play yet again, this time in My Fair Lady. She’s not the star, but a co-star who appears as numerous different characters in the show. You see her again and again and again.
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Daughter Savannah’s Style Evolution Features Sheer Statements, Vibrant Color & Soaring Sandals
Savannah Chrisley’s life has been a starry one. From beauty pageant queen to reality TV star, the former Miss Tennessee Teen USA’s lifestyle transitions into her wardrobe. Savannah was born into a multi-millionaire family as the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley. The family gained its own reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” in 2014. Beyond her ongoing reality stint, Savannah is also known for her work on the “Sharknado” franchise, as well as her impeccable style. While working up a sweat in Miami in May of 2022, Chrisley sported an athletic look comprised of a flowing white tennis skirt, Alo Yoga...
