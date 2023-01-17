How to pre order MacBook Pro 2023 — where to buy 14-inch and 16-inch models

The next generation of MacBook Pro has arrived with the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 and MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023 unveiled earlier today (Tuesday, Jan. 17) by the California-based tech titan. And Apple’s latest laptops are already available for pre-order, for all those who can't wait to get their hands on the most-powerful MacBook to date.

The MacBook Pro 2023 is set to release on Tuesday, January 24, with a starting price of $1,999 for the 14-inch M2 Pro model. The most high-end model is the 16-inch with M2 Max chip which will retail for an eye-watering $3,499. Hopefully, you’ve been saving up.

If you’ve had your heart set on getting a brand new MacBook Pro 2023, then scroll down to find all the details on where to buy the model you desire. As for those shopping on a budget, expect to see a wave of fresh MacBook deals in the coming week. New models mean retailers will look to shift stock of previous generation MacBooks.

MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 pre order

MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/2023): $1,999 @ Apple Store

The MacBook Pro 2023 with M2 Pro is a seriously impressive laptop taking full advantage of Apple's latest silicon. It also offers improved battery life, and 20% greater performance than the M1 Pro. It starts at $1,999 for a model with a 512GB SSD, but there is also a 1TB SSD option for $2,499. Pre-order now, to assure earlier delivery, ahead of the Jan. 24 release date. View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Max/2023): $3,099 @ Apple Store

This ultra-powerful MacBook Pro packs the M2 Max chip. Packing up to 38 cores, it should offer performance that is 30% faster than the M1 Max. Apple describes this chip as being suited for "intensive" workloads. If you're a user who needs the most power possible, this is the MacBook for you. Maybe just don't look at your bank balance after clicking the buy button. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023 pre order

MacBook Pro 16" (M2 Pro/2023): $2,499 @ Apple Store

The larger MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023 model packs all the same great improvements as its slightly-smaller sibling, that means it's powered by the M2 Pro chip and boasts signicantly better battery life. It starts from $2,499 for a model with a 512GB SSD, but you can upgrade to a 1TB SSD option for $2,699. You can order now ahead of its release on Jan. 24. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M2 Max/2023): $3,499 @ Apple Store

The most deluxe MacBook Pro 2023 around, the 16-inch M2 Max MacBook is appears to be an impressive machine in basically all areas. From the ultra-powerful M2 Max chip, to it's larger screen size, it's great for those who demand every ounce of performance from their laptop. All this power comes at a sizeable cost, but this will almost certainly become the MacBook of choice for power users. View Deal

MacBook Pro 2023 — what’s new

The MacBook Pro are the first Apple machines to take advantage of the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips . Apple is claiming these laptops will deliver performance that is six times faster than even the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and offer support for up to 96GB of unified memory. This is hardware clearly designed for demanding tasks such as effects rendering and color grading.

Another big improvement will come in the form of increased battery life. According to Apple, these MacBooks boast the longest battery life of any Mac product. The 14-inch model is reported rated for up to 18 hours of video playback, and 12 hours of web surfing. Whereas the 16-inch model is expected to last for a huge 22 hours of video watching, and a still lengthy 15 hours of internet scrolling.

Other upgrades include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, that’s twice as fast as the previous MacBook models, as well as 8K display support via HDMI. It’s clear that whether you opt for an M2 Pro or an M2 Max model, you’ll be purchasing a beastly laptop.