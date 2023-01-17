Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla demand in China booms following price cuts
A survey conducted by Dan Ives has found a spike in interest in Tesla vehicles in China following the recent price cuts. The Tesla price cuts were not taken well in China, with hundreds of previous buyers storming Tesla showrooms, demanding the automaker make amends for the abrupt price change. Nonetheless, according to a survey by Dan Ives of the Wedbush Securities investing firm, interest in the brand has spiked in China despite the outrage.
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood predicts Tesla’s fivefold growth in the next 5 years
Very few Tesla bulls could hold a candle to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood when it comes to optimistic forecasts about the electric vehicle maker. And in recent comments, Wood noted that her conviction in Tesla remains as strong as ever. As noted in a CNBC report, Wood estimated that...
Lucid Motors follows Tesla price cuts, rolls out $7.5k discount for Air sedan leases
The price war that Tesla initiated when it lowered the prices of its entire S3XY lineup definitely seems to be affecting other automakers. Similar to other automakers such as Tesla, Lucid’s 2022 was quite challenging. The company reported that it was able to produce a total of 7,180 vehicles over the course of 2022. Full-year deliveries for the Lucid Air were posted at 4,369 units. For Q4, Lucid produced a total of 3,493 and delivered a total of 1,932 Lucid Air sedans.
Tesla interest skyrocketed on Edmunds’ site following price cuts
Tesla interest skyrocketed on Edmunds following the automaker’s decision to cut prices. In early January, Tesla cut prices across its vehicle lineup by as much as $13,000 in a move that has evidently skyrocketed consumer interest. With electric vehicles scaling back costs by over 5 percent last month on...
GM reportedly abandoning JV battery plant with LG
General Motors (GM) is reportedly abandoning a joint venture battery production facility with Korean battery manufacturer LG Chem. GM has been on a tear over the past year and a half, establishing new battery production locations via its subsidiary joint venture created with LG called Ultium. However, its fourth production facility will reportedly no longer be pursued, according to leaked information given to Reuters.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
GM avoided all-electric Corvette due to performance concerns
General Motors (GM) avoided producing an all-electric Chevrolet Corvette for its most recent model year, instead opting for a hybrid drivetrain due to performance, cost, pedigree, and more concerns. Designing a next-generation model of a long-lasting nameplate vehicle is not easy. A manufacturer is often under pressure to remain close...
Tesla sponsors sustainability project for church in Oakland
Tesla sponsored a sustainability project for the Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland, California. The project required over 1,650 in person-hours to be completed. Additionally, the preparation, installation, and solar panels were valued at $720,000. The church noted that Tesla’s investment would yield more than $285,000 in electricity saving over the next ten years. This was Tesla’s first partnership in the nation to provide a church with solar panels.
Elon Musk thanks the Tesla China team and wishes them a prosperous year
Tesla China’s team is arguably among the company’s hardest workers. Through the challenges of 2022 — from strict Covid lockdowns to severe supply chain issues — the Tesla China team pulled through. Tesla has dubbed Giga Shanghai as its primary vehicle export hub, and the facility truly played its role without fail last year, despite the headwinds that it met.
Tesla Supercharger vigilante gets idle fee revenge on “EVholes” in China
Electric cars are becoming more and more mainstream. For drivers who have been using EVs for a long time, the emergence of electric cars as popular forms of transportation has its advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is that the transition to sustainable transport is accelerating. The disadvantage is that rude and insensitive drivers now drive EVs as well.
Tesla highlights Model Y’s heat pump innovations in new promotional video
Tesla is at its best when it is highlighting the hard work that has gone to make its lineup of all-electric vehicles as compelling as possible. This has been the case with the company’s promotional videos, which have featured deep dives into some of Tesla’s key practices and technologies, such as the Model Y heat pump.
Elon Musk’s Boring Company to hire Clark County firefighter for Vegas Loop: report
Recent reports have indicated that a Clark County firefighter is expected to be hired for a full-time position with Elon Musk’s tunneling startup, The Boring Company. The Clark County firefighter would be working on the Vegas Loop project. Clark County documents indicate that the employee will initially be hired...
Apparent Tesla Cybertruck casting molds are being delivered to Giga Texas
Step by step, Tesla is getting closer to the Cybertruck’s initial production. This is hinted at by the assembly of the vehicle’s 9,000-ton Giga Press at Gigafactory Texas, and, more recently, the apparent delivery of casting molds for the upcoming all-electric pickup truck. To state that the Cybertruck...
Elon Musk finally indulges YouTuber and serial hugger Fidias
In this particular example, persistence — and a notable degree of luck — truly paid off. After a long, grueling saga, popular YouTuber Fidias was finally able to hug Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. While Elon Musk does attract a ton of controversy, he is generally...
Tesla Model S featured more in films than any other EV
The Tesla Model S is featured in more films than any other electric vehicle, a new study found. The study by LeasingOptions evaluated the top car manufacturers seen the most in films and on television, and although Ford topped the chart, Tesla ruled the EV portion. The Tesla Model S, the data revealed, has been featured more in films than any other EV.
Tesla owners request FSD subscription or free supercharging after missing out on discounts
Tesla’s recent price adjustments are no joke. With one swift stroke, Tesla effectively made its vehicles like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover into some of the most competitive electric cars in the market. Inasmuch as Tesla would likely be seeing a wave of new vehicle orders...
Tesla Semi takes center stage in Frito Lay’s mutli-million dollar sustainability initiative
As a part of Frito-Lay’s massive sustainability transformation initiative at its facility in Modesto, California, the Tesla Semi took center stage in the company’s efforts to make its operations eco-friendly. Frito-Lay has been showcasing its latest fleet of all-electric Class 8 trucks since it took delivery of the...
Tesla stock is up again: Will it rebound in 2023?
Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading in the green once again on Friday. Is 2023 the year it will cancel out the steep decline the stock felt last year?. Judging by Tesla stock’s performance so far this year, it very well could be. After falling over 60 percent in 2022 following relatively skeptical investor sentiment after CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, shares have rebounded by over 21 percent in the first three weeks of 2023 already.
Maye Musk enjoys Berlin in Midnight Cherry Red Tesla Model Y
Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, shared photos of an evening out in Berlin in a Midnight Cherry Red Tesla Model Y. Ms. Musk noted that a Tesla executive drove her around the city in the vehicle, which had her name on the screen. Midnight Cherry Red...
