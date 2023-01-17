It’s been a minute since Bella Hadid re-popularized Uggs, a Y2K footwear staple, back in September 2022, when she wore the Classic Mini Platforms ($150) on repeat with her various off-duty looks. The boots caught on like wildfire, and whether they loved Uggs before Hadid or not, Bella Bots all over the internet showed their stamp of approval for Bella’s fashion choices and ordered their own Ugg mini platforms almost immediately, causing resellers to sell out of the shoe in the process. The style comes in about five different shades, but if none spoke to your heart back when they debuted, perhaps Ugg’s new collab will. On January 19, the brand reveals its Spring/Summer 2023 collaboration with Madhappy, which features two new Madhappy-exclusive shades.

