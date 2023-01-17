Read full article on original website
Byrdie
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Super-Long Rapunzel Braid
Don't let her girl-next-door role as Joey Potter in Dawson's Creek fool you—Katie Holmes is an edgy girl through and through. Case in point: along with acting, Holmes started a career in the art film world as a director and executive producer, and she's always rocking a divisive outfit or some out-of-the-box hairstyle like her piecey bangs at the Tom Ford show during NYFW. Recently, Holmes added to her roster of it-girl hairstyles with a half-up half-down extra long braid.
Byrdie
J. Lo's Y2K Twisty Bun Is Surprisingly Easy to Recreate
Jennifer Lopez is one of our premier Y2K icons. Though she rose to fame wearing early 2000s essentials like Baby Phat jackets, nameplate necklaces, and heeled Timberland booties, today she tends to stick to more classic silhouettes like oversized blazers and glimmering red carpet gowns, complete with elevated beauty moments like her viral "rich girl" nails. But on January 18, she attended the premiere of her Amazon Original movie, Shotgun Wedding, with a hairstyle that throws it back to her "Jenny on the Block” days.
Byrdie
Jenna Ortega's Hood and Wet Side Bangs Are Peak Goth Girl
Whether you've binged Wednesday yet or not, Jenna Ortega is probably your go-to inspo for all things goth. Ortega has been on a moody fashion streak lately after her Golden Globe-nominated performance as Wednesday Adams, and there's no sign of her stopping. This week, the star brought some emo charm to couture week thanks to a pair of wet, piecey bangs.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Byrdie
Did Bella Hadid Just Make 'Beetlejuice' Bangs a Thing?
Celebrities have a knack for switching their haircuts and colors on what can sometimes feel like a weekly basis—or, if you're Bella Hadid, multiple times a week. The model recently went "Aspen blonde" ahead of the holidays, and just this week shared a reel where she has platinum blonde curls. Just a few days after that, Hadid posted yet another photo with her signature dark brown hair and a pair of piecey "Beetlejuice bangs."
Byrdie
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel on Fashion, Filipino Culture, and Finding Her Voice
R'Bonney Gabriel's pageantry career has been full of historic wins. She was crowned Miss USA in 2022, becoming the first Filipino-American to take home the title. Gabriel continued her winning streak this year when she won the Miss Universe pageant, making her the first Miss USA to do so in 10 years (Olivia Culpo won in 2012). She impressed the judges and the world with her poise, philosophy on leadership, and unique passions.
Byrdie
Peter Thomas Roth's Skincare Products Have Something for Everyone
While looking for products that were effective enough to treat his own personal skin concerns, Peter Thomas Roth just couldn’t find what he was looking for. His dissatisfaction with the skincare products then on the market led to the creation of his iconic namesake brand, which is still going strong after almost 30 years in the business. The entire line is designed for you to customize to your own skincare needs: From moisturizers containing an impressive 30% hyaluronic acid to vitamin C serums with boosts of vitamin E and ferulic acid, there's something for everyone.
Trend to mend: cost of living crisis puts darning back in vogue
John Lewis says sewing shows and eco-awareness have pushed up haberdashery sales of thread, patches and even thimbles
Byrdie
Ugg Is Bringing Back Its Viral Ultra-Mini Boots in Fun New Colors
It’s been a minute since Bella Hadid re-popularized Uggs, a Y2K footwear staple, back in September 2022, when she wore the Classic Mini Platforms ($150) on repeat with her various off-duty looks. The boots caught on like wildfire, and whether they loved Uggs before Hadid or not, Bella Bots all over the internet showed their stamp of approval for Bella’s fashion choices and ordered their own Ugg mini platforms almost immediately, causing resellers to sell out of the shoe in the process. The style comes in about five different shades, but if none spoke to your heart back when they debuted, perhaps Ugg’s new collab will. On January 19, the brand reveals its Spring/Summer 2023 collaboration with Madhappy, which features two new Madhappy-exclusive shades.
