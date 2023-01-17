Read full article on original website
For the Love of All Things Small-Batch and Tightly Wrapped
When Cathay Bi folded her first dumplings, part of a test batch for friends and family, she had no idea it would be the start of not just a business endeavor, but a community. Since those early days in 2019, Dumpling Club has grown from a subscriber-based, small-batch dumpling club — one that would sell out weekly — to its most recent iteration: a Mission District shop opening on January 20. Step inside the storefront and you’ll find a space filled with all manner of food-related items. It’ll also be a space for cooking classes, and a place, of course, for dumplings. “I think a lot of our customers think of us as a community as opposed to a dumpling factory,” Bi says. “And as the world was coming back alive from the pandemic haze, it seemed a really natural transition to start thinking about a physical place where our community can come together.”
For most of his young adult life, Diego Argoti has felt like fighting. The long-haired, occasionally profane LA cook found ways to build often imagined (or at least one-sided) personal slights and silent vendettas with lots of people, to go to war with others in his mind even as he battled with himself. The anger was fuel, and when mixed with energy drinks and infectiously loud music it churned together to become Estrano, a psychedelic back-alley pop-up that treated a pasta station like a DJ table.
A dry cake seems like the cardinal sin of baking, something that would end up in you getting the stinkeye from Paul Hollywood, the other sins being overmixed or underdone cake. A moist cake is tender, airy, and has a good crumb. You can increase your chances of a moist cake by starting out on the right foot – use cake flour instead of all-purpose flour. According to MasterClass, replacing all-purpose flour with cake flour will give you a moist cake with a tender crumb. You can also add some mayonnaise to your cake mix to bump up the moisture, per Epicurious. Mayonnaise is an emulsion, which will coat the flour particles better than butter alone. And be sure to monitor your oven temperature – if you feel like your oven might be a few degrees off, consider buying an oven thermometer.
Sandwiches are an important part of my daily life. Whether I’m working from home, out and about, or setting up for a big day out with the kids, it pays to have at least a couple of tasty options close at hand to help keep hunger at bay. Sandwiches are simple to make and usually are easy to clean up. They keep the family happy (everybody gets what they like the most) and are perfect for busting hunger, especially when you don’t want to get too creative in the kitchen for lunch or dinner.
Lo mein is a traditional Chinese dish that has a long and rich history. The dish is believed to have originated in the Canton region of China, which is now known as Guangdong province. The name "lo mein" literally means "stirred noodles," which refers to the method of preparation where the ingredients are quickly stir-fried together.
