ABS-CBN’s Series Travel to Africa and Indonesia

The Philippines’ ABS-CBN has announced the premiere of Mars Ravelo’s Darna on Indonesia’s free TV station ANTV, and the airing of drama series Viral Scandal in 41 African countries. Mars Ravelo’s Darna is a modern-day retelling of the adventures of Filipino superhero Darna. It recently premiered on...
The TikTok Phenomenon is a Knock-Knock Joke?

At breakfast at my hotel in Singapore — when I was there for the ATF in early December 2022 — I regularly saw a girl of about five years old staring at a cellular phone while eating at a table with her parents. At one point she would start waving her hands and jumping up and down. The scene was repeated daily.
Zinc Media Launches Atomic TV

Zinc Media Group has launched new factual label Atomic Television, spearheaded by Stephen McQuillan. The Bristol-based label will target factual content within the genres of history, science, adventure and documentary. McQuillan comes to Zinc from Humble Bee Films where he was creative director. He brings with him over 20 years...
Melek ‘A Mother’s Struggle’ Travels to Ecuador

MISTCO’s Melek ‘A Mother’s Struggle’ will debut on Ecuavisa in Ecuador on January 25, after having successfully aired in Peru, Spain, and U.S. Hispanic. The drama series follows Melek (Nehir Erdoğan), a powerful woman who is willing to sacrifice everything for her children and stop at nothing to protect them.

