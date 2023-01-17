Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
ABS-CBN’s Series Travel to Africa and Indonesia
The Philippines’ ABS-CBN has announced the premiere of Mars Ravelo’s Darna on Indonesia’s free TV station ANTV, and the airing of drama series Viral Scandal in 41 African countries. Mars Ravelo’s Darna is a modern-day retelling of the adventures of Filipino superhero Darna. It recently premiered on...
Hottest day of 2022 saw 638 more deaths than normal in England
Experts call major spike in deaths on 19 July and following day ‘extraordinary data’ and a wakeup call on dangers of extreme heat
The TikTok Phenomenon is a Knock-Knock Joke?
At breakfast at my hotel in Singapore — when I was there for the ATF in early December 2022 — I regularly saw a girl of about five years old staring at a cellular phone while eating at a table with her parents. At one point she would start waving her hands and jumping up and down. The scene was repeated daily.
Zinc Media Launches Atomic TV
Zinc Media Group has launched new factual label Atomic Television, spearheaded by Stephen McQuillan. The Bristol-based label will target factual content within the genres of history, science, adventure and documentary. McQuillan comes to Zinc from Humble Bee Films where he was creative director. He brings with him over 20 years...
Melek ‘A Mother’s Struggle’ Travels to Ecuador
MISTCO’s Melek ‘A Mother’s Struggle’ will debut on Ecuavisa in Ecuador on January 25, after having successfully aired in Peru, Spain, and U.S. Hispanic. The drama series follows Melek (Nehir Erdoğan), a powerful woman who is willing to sacrifice everything for her children and stop at nothing to protect them.
