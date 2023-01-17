Amazon Music Unlimited has become the latest in a litany of streaming services to hike the prices in the last few months. From February 21, the Apple Music rival is going up in the US and the UK by £1 and $1 respectively. The individual plan will now cost £9.99/$10.99 per month, while the student plan is £4.99/$5.99 respectively. New subscribers will see the new price immediately.

10 MINUTES AGO