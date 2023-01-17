Read full article on original website
Related
videoageinternational.net
Zinc Media Launches Atomic TV
Zinc Media Group has launched new factual label Atomic Television, spearheaded by Stephen McQuillan. The Bristol-based label will target factual content within the genres of history, science, adventure and documentary. McQuillan comes to Zinc from Humble Bee Films where he was creative director. He brings with him over 20 years...
videoageinternational.net
ABS-CBN’s Series Travel to Africa and Indonesia
The Philippines’ ABS-CBN has announced the premiere of Mars Ravelo’s Darna on Indonesia’s free TV station ANTV, and the airing of drama series Viral Scandal in 41 African countries. Mars Ravelo’s Darna is a modern-day retelling of the adventures of Filipino superhero Darna. It recently premiered on...
Amazon Music Unlimited is raising subscription prices in the UK and US
Amazon Music Unlimited has become the latest in a litany of streaming services to hike the prices in the last few months. From February 21, the Apple Music rival is going up in the US and the UK by £1 and $1 respectively. The individual plan will now cost £9.99/$10.99 per month, while the student plan is £4.99/$5.99 respectively. New subscribers will see the new price immediately.
videoageinternational.net
Dare and Tondowski Consolidate Partnership
U.K.-based Dare Pictures and Tondowski Films have announced a new partnership focusing exclusively on a selection of documentary productions for the international market. The companies initially joined forces last year to co-produce the three-part docu-series Crypto Queen (with Channel 4, Sky Germany, and Fremantle), and are now consolidating this partnership to co-develop and co-produce an original slate of limited documentary series.
videoageinternational.net
Banijay Acquires Stake in jonnydepony
Banijay Benelux will further expand its scripted activities in Belgium through a majority stake in production company jonnydepony. The label will join the Belgian footprint alongside Banijay Belgium. Jonnydepony, founded in 2015 by Philippe De Schepper, is an independent production label specializing in the development and production of drama series...
videoageinternational.net
Evan Shapiro to Keynote at MIPTV
MIPTV has partnered with industry thought leader Evan Shapiro on exclusive research to be unveiled in a scene-setting keynote on the opening day of the market (running April 17-19, 2023 in Cannes). Shapiro will draw on the brand-new audience research, exclusive to MIPTV, to challenge assumptions and provide insights to...
videoageinternational.net
The TikTok Phenomenon is a Knock-Knock Joke?
At breakfast at my hotel in Singapore — when I was there for the ATF in early December 2022 — I regularly saw a girl of about five years old staring at a cellular phone while eating at a table with her parents. At one point she would start waving her hands and jumping up and down. The scene was repeated daily.
videoageinternational.net
Up the Ladder: Calinos
Calinos Entertainment has promoted Asli Serim to the position of head of International Sales. Serim was most recently International Sales director for the MENA and CEE regions. She joined Calinos in 2004 as a Sales and Acquisitions assistant. “Calinos is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. In this period of...
Brazil begins first operations to protect Amazon
Brazil this week began the first operations against Amazon deforestation since veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office, the Ibama environmental agency said Friday. "The deployment of teams for the start of inspection operations began on January 16, 2023," Ibama told AFP. Average Amazon deforestation soared by 75 percent during Bolsonaro's presidency, compared with the previous decade.
videoageinternational.net
Melek ‘A Mother’s Struggle’ Travels to Ecuador
MISTCO’s Melek ‘A Mother’s Struggle’ will debut on Ecuavisa in Ecuador on January 25, after having successfully aired in Peru, Spain, and U.S. Hispanic. The drama series follows Melek (Nehir Erdoğan), a powerful woman who is willing to sacrifice everything for her children and stop at nothing to protect them.
Comments / 0