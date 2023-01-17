ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Governor Mills, Senate President Jackson & Speaker Talbot Ross Announce Legislation to Strengthen Maine’s Reproductive Health Care Laws

maine.gov
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
maine.gov

Governor Mills’ Budget Proposal Supports Access and Innovation in Services for Maine People with Intellectual Disabilities

Governor Janet Mills’ biennial budget proposes $84 million to support access and innovation in services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and brain injury. The proposed funding addresses access by adding individuals to Maine’s IDD programs and keeping pace with inflation through additional cost-of-living rate adjustments. The budget promotes innovation with a new Lifespan program that simplifies and centers the program on the people it serves and their changing needs and plans. Initiatives include:
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy