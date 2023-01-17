Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction
A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
Travis Pastrana looks to qualify for Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing
Racing legend Travis Pastrana will attempt to qualify for his first NASCAR Cup Series Race at next month’s Daytona 500. Pastrana is trying to earn an open qualifying spot (one of four available) in NASCAR’s biggest race of the season, and his attempt will be behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s No. 67 Toyota Camry.
Mercedes-Benz EQA sedan, MegaRexx MegaRaptor7: Car News Headlines
Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing a compact electric sedan that's due around the middle of the decade. The new sedan is expected to be the first model based on the automaker's next-generation platform for compact cars, dubbed the MMA. North Carolina's MegaRexx is back with a Baja-bashing F-250 Super Duty...
GM commits $854M for next-gen small-block V-8 production
While it continues to invest billions of dollars in new production facilities for the supply of batteries for a future electric lineup, General Motors remains committed to its V-8 offerings and has even announced the development of a new sixth-generation small-block V-8. The automaker on Friday announced it will invest...
MegaRexx returns with 3-row MegaRaptor7 SUV
MegaRexx, the North Carolina company that turns Ford's F-250 Super Duty into a big and burly Baja basher, has a new version of the wild truck that's capable of seating seven. It's called the MegaRaptor7, and it features a third row with two seats in the area where the F-250's bed normally sits. MegaRexx has also crafted a removable canopy roof; it's a one-piece design made from hand-formed aluminum that sports tinted side glass.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, 2023 Genesis G90, 2024 Lincoln Aviator: The Week In Reverse
We took a ride in the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, we drove the 2023 Genesis G90, and our spy photographer spotted the 2024 Lincoln Aviator. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray broke cover this week. We got a ride in the...
