ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction

A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
PHOENIX, AZ
MotorAuthority

Travis Pastrana looks to qualify for Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing

Racing legend Travis Pastrana will attempt to qualify for his first NASCAR Cup Series Race at next month’s Daytona 500. Pastrana is trying to earn an open qualifying spot (one of four available) in NASCAR’s biggest race of the season, and his attempt will be behind the wheel of 23XI Racing’s No. 67 Toyota Camry.
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz EQA sedan, MegaRexx MegaRaptor7: Car News Headlines

Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing a compact electric sedan that's due around the middle of the decade. The new sedan is expected to be the first model based on the automaker's next-generation platform for compact cars, dubbed the MMA. North Carolina's MegaRexx is back with a Baja-bashing F-250 Super Duty...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorAuthority

GM commits $854M for next-gen small-block V-8 production

While it continues to invest billions of dollars in new production facilities for the supply of batteries for a future electric lineup, General Motors remains committed to its V-8 offerings and has even announced the development of a new sixth-generation small-block V-8. The automaker on Friday announced it will invest...
MICHIGAN STATE
MotorAuthority

MegaRexx returns with 3-row MegaRaptor7 SUV

MegaRexx, the North Carolina company that turns Ford's F-250 Super Duty into a big and burly Baja basher, has a new version of the wild truck that's capable of seating seven. It's called the MegaRaptor7, and it features a third row with two seats in the area where the F-250's bed normally sits. MegaRexx has also crafted a removable canopy roof; it's a one-piece design made from hand-formed aluminum that sports tinted side glass.

Comments / 0

Community Policy