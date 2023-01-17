ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
westsidewired.net

Westside girls wrestling takes 4th place at Metros

The Westside girls wrestling team headed into the Metro Conference Tournament with confidence and high expectations for the team. The Warriors finished fourth in the team competition at Burke High School on Saturday, Jan 14. Westside’s Zoey Barber, who is newly ranked 29th in the nation, headed into her first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy