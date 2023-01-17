Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Related
WSB Radio
Indigenous tribe's name to be restored to Connecticut river under proposed bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — A state representative wants to restore a piece of Connecticut's pre-colonial history to one of its major water streams. State Rep. Anthony Nolan introduced a bill this week in the state that would restore the Thames River to the Pequot River, named after the tribe that lived on the land for thousands of years.
qvcc.edu
CT State Swears In First Chief of Police
CT State Community College’s first chief of police Chris Chute (center) is sworn in by Chris Watson, state’s attorney as his mother Norma Chute (left) looks on. Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College.
Bristol Press
Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington
A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater
Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Meriden mother sentenced to 40 years for killing son
NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the...
Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection
(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Man Shot On Priscilla Lane
2023-01-19@11:30PMish– A witness who was one of the first on the scene said there were multiple gunshots and a man was hit multiple times on Priscilla Lane. The man’s condition is not known at this time. He also told me that the shooter is still at large. DoingItLocal...
Eyewitness News
Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Man committed for 30 years in Enfield break-in, attack
A man who crashed his vehicle in Enfield in April 2021, then broke into an elderly couple’s home and assaulted the husband with a flashlight — but has cooperated with psychiatric treatment in recent months — was committed Wednesday to the jurisdiction of the state Psychiatric Security Review Board for 30 years.
Hamden, New Haven police investigating shooting that injured 20-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a shooting that spanned from Hamden to New Haven that left a 20-year-old man injured. New Haven police said officers responded to an area hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. Officials said the shooting involved two cars traveling in tandem at a high rate of […]
Good Samaritans stop suspect in multiple carjacking attempts on Interstate 84 in Hartford
Good Samaritans stopped a Manchester man who allegedly attempted to carjack four vehicles on Friday morning at Interstate 84 East in Hartford.
connecticuthistory.org
The Van Vleck Observatory: A Reflection of Environmental Conditions
Until 1916, the Wesleyan University observatory was a tower mounted on a dormitory with few instruments and little research capability. Before that, the Middletown, Connecticut, university’s astronomy building was little more than a shed. Professor John Van Vleck, who taught astronomy at Wesleyan for 50 years, believed the university capable of better. He envisioned an observatory with the facilities necessary to make an impact on the world’s understanding of the universe.
Altercation led to shooting a multi-family home in Waterbury: PD
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
buckeyefirearms.org
Did Gun Control Just Admit Firearm Manufacturing is a Net Positive for Communities?
A recent column in The Atlantic on the decline and despair of New Haven, Conn., caught my attention. It's an area that many of those associated with the firearm industry are, at least, aware of. For me, it's a little closer to home. It's where my family's roots run deep – both in the city and in the firearm industry.
UC Daily Campus
Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?
Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
I-91 south in Hartford reopens after Amazon tractor-trailer crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An Amazon tractor-trailer crash closed lanes on I-91 southbound in Hartford Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. The Amazon truck appeared to crash through a guardrail. The right and center lanes were closed between exits 27 and 28, but have since […]
Concerns brewing after fight erupts at Middletown basketball game
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown public schools and Middletown police jointly announced that all home athletic events will be postponed on Wednesday. Officials stated that this postponement was made out of an abundance of caution following a fight that broke out at the end of the varsity boy’s basketball game on Tuesday night. The game […]
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
Comments / 0