ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qvcc.edu

CT State Swears In First Chief of Police

CT State Community College’s first chief of police Chris Chute (center) is sworn in by Chris Watson, state’s attorney as his mother Norma Chute (left) looks on. Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington

A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater

Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Meriden mother sentenced to 40 years for killing son

NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection

(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Man Shot On Priscilla Lane

2023-01-19@11:30PMish– A witness who was one of the first on the scene said there were multiple gunshots and a man was hit multiple times on Priscilla Lane. The man’s condition is not known at this time. He also told me that the shooter is still at large. DoingItLocal...
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
NORWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man committed for 30 years in Enfield break-in, attack

A man who crashed his vehicle in Enfield in April 2021, then broke into an elderly couple’s home and assaulted the husband with a flashlight — but has cooperated with psychiatric treatment in recent months — was committed Wednesday to the jurisdiction of the state Psychiatric Security Review Board for 30 years.
ENFIELD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Van Vleck Observatory: A Reflection of Environmental Conditions

Until 1916, the Wesleyan University observatory was a tower mounted on a dormitory with few instruments and little research capability. Before that, the Middletown, Connecticut, university’s astronomy building was little more than a shed. Professor John Van Vleck, who taught astronomy at Wesleyan for 50 years, believed the university capable of better. He envisioned an observatory with the facilities necessary to make an impact on the world’s understanding of the universe.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Altercation led to shooting a multi-family home in Waterbury: PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
WATERBURY, CT
UC Daily Campus

Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?

Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

I-91 south in Hartford reopens after Amazon tractor-trailer crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An Amazon tractor-trailer crash closed lanes on I-91 southbound in Hartford Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. The Amazon truck appeared to crash through a guardrail. The right and center lanes were closed between exits 27 and 28, but have since […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Concerns brewing after fight erupts at Middletown basketball game

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown public schools and Middletown police jointly announced that all home athletic events will be postponed on Wednesday. Officials stated that this postponement was made out of an abundance of caution following a fight that broke out at the end of the varsity boy’s basketball game on Tuesday night. The game […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy