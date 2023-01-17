Melody Shari and Martell Holt’s breakup was a hot topic. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” stars Melody Shari and Martell Holt had a very controversial breakup. Melody alleged that Martell cheated on her with multiple women. And he had one woman, in particular, he had been sleeping with for years. At the height of the pandemic, Martell began leaving the house. Although he told Melody he was only going to the gym, she suspected he was cheating on her again. So she filed for divorce. Martell later confirmed he had a baby on the way. Unsurprisingly, a messy split has transitioned into a messy co-parenting relationship. In fact, things became so contentious that Melody refused to film scenes with Martell on the recent season. However, she invited him on her vacation with their children once things improved with their co-parenting. Martell has since sued Melody for full custody.

1 DAY AGO