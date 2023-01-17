Read full article on original website
Carlos King defended Martell Holt and Melody Shari after Destiny Payton was put in the hot seat. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Executive Producer Carlos King has been sharing his honest thoughts on his podcast and YouTube channel. So it’s not surprising that he didn’t hold back his feelings about the reunion for the latest season. As we reported, Carlos wanted to use the reunion as a way to set the record straight on a number of rumors that have been at the heart of the feuds between cast members. Carlos was also hoping that the reunion could be the last opportunity for people to speak their minds. He wants the show to move forward next season.
Carlos King is Called out By LAMH Fans Over Comments About Melody Shari & Martell Holt
Melody Shari and Martell Holt’s breakup was a hot topic. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” stars Melody Shari and Martell Holt had a very controversial breakup. Melody alleged that Martell cheated on her with multiple women. And he had one woman, in particular, he had been sleeping with for years. At the height of the pandemic, Martell began leaving the house. Although he told Melody he was only going to the gym, she suspected he was cheating on her again. So she filed for divorce. Martell later confirmed he had a baby on the way. Unsurprisingly, a messy split has transitioned into a messy co-parenting relationship. In fact, things became so contentious that Melody refused to film scenes with Martell on the recent season. However, she invited him on her vacation with their children once things improved with their co-parenting. Martell has since sued Melody for full custody.
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
A Wikipedia user going as Anthony Devolder, a known George Santos alias, said they appeared in Disney Channel shows and started performing drag at 17.
Dave Coulier made his first foray into acting as a voice artist for animated shows like The Jetsons and Muppet Babies. The 63-year-old got his big break into Hollywood when he was cast as Joey Gladstone in the sitcom, Full House in 1987. The role helped him gain prominence as one of the industry’s foremost comedians.
Sela Freuler is a former attendee of Lakeland Girls Academy, which made headlines in 2020 over the death of a student in its care.
