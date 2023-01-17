Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Construction delay causes solar farm project cancellation
PADUCAH — A major project that was years in the making is not moving forward in McCracken County. The groups behind a proposed solar farm are pulling out. The permit for the project was originally granted in November. The plans included a 60 megawatt solar facility on 615 acers of land along New Liberty Church Road in McCracken County.
Waste removal tank in Kentucky explodes kills one, injures others
An environmental waste removal company was pumping out sludge from a plant in town. The sludge mixed with some used cooking oil already in the tank, and exploded.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of homes in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Heavy winds have caused downed trees and power outages affecting over 4,400 people in Clarksville and Montgomery County. At 1:50 p.m., CDE Lightband had 1,500 customers without power, mainly in the Crossland Avenue area in south Clarksville. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news...
1 killed, 3 hurt after explosion at Kentucky facility
One person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a chemical coating facility in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
City officials pledge to address public queries about L&N Train Depot’s future
After festering for four years, the question of what to do with the historic L&N Train Depot spilled into the Hopkinsville City Council meeting Tuesday night. The building has been vacant since a small fire on Jan. 15, 2019, forced the Pennyroyal Arts Council to evacuate the building for good. Since then, city officials have wrestled with sticker shock over cost estimates to save the downtown landmark from ongoing deterioration that threatens its survival.
Man killed in Kentucky oil well explosion
One man was killed, and another man was injured in an oil well explosion that occurred in Southern Kentucky early Monday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Customers complain about local trash service after garbage not picked up for more than two weeks in McCracken County
PADUCAH — Customers are complaining that American Trash Service has not picked up trash for more than two weeks in McCracken County. The company serves customers in McCracken and Graves counties. American Trash Service says it is experiencing issues that will be resolved once the company receives a permit...
Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
14news.com
Arrest made in Dec. business thefts in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say they, along with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Hartford Police, executed a search warrant Wednesday that led to an arrest. They say Phillip Edge, of Beaver Dam, was the suspect in thefts that happened December 15 and 27. Deputies...
Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’ to cross a busy street
For most of us, getting hit by a car would be pretty shocking, but you may be shocked to learn that's happened to some people who have used Manna Café and the Refuge shelter on Providence Boulevard.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000
A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
WSMV
1 killed, 4 injured in explosion at Guthrie facility
GUTHRIE, Ky. (WSMV) - An employee at an industrial facility on Second Street was killed and four other people were injured after an explosion on Tuesday afternoon, Guthrie and Todd County officials confirmed. The explosion happened just before 1 p.m. at the Quick Turn Anodizing facility on Second Street. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Pilgrim's breaks ground on new hatchery in Mayfield
Pilgrim's broke ground on a new hatchery at their Mayfield facility on Wednesday. A hatchery at the site was destroyed by the December 2021 tornado. State Senator Richard Heath, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan were among those on hand for the ceremony. Quarles took to social...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools dealing with major bus driver shortage
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A nationwide bus driver shortage is hitting close to home across the Tri-State. In Hopkins County, a shortage of 20 drivers has brought challenges for school officials and bus drivers alike. “You know people think it’s all about money, it’s not about money,” said Dolores...
City employee will be promoted to chief financial officer
The city of Hopkinsville will promote a current employee to replace Chief Financial Officer Robert Martin when he retires later this year. Comptroller Melissa Clayton will be the city’s next CFO, Mayor James R. Knight Jr. announced Tuesday at the start of the city council meeting. Clayton has worked...
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
whvoradio.com
Probation Granted In 2019 Princeton Road Fatal Crash Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal crash on Princeton Road in Christian County appeared for final sentencing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. In October, Robert Jackson entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in December of 2019 on Princeton Road about one-mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
whvoradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
