Princeton, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Construction delay causes solar farm project cancellation

PADUCAH — A major project that was years in the making is not moving forward in McCracken County. The groups behind a proposed solar farm are pulling out. The permit for the project was originally granted in November. The plans included a 60 megawatt solar facility on 615 acers of land along New Liberty Church Road in McCracken County.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

City officials pledge to address public queries about L&N Train Depot’s future

After festering for four years, the question of what to do with the historic L&N Train Depot spilled into the Hopkinsville City Council meeting Tuesday night. The building has been vacant since a small fire on Jan. 15, 2019, forced the Pennyroyal Arts Council to evacuate the building for good. Since then, city officials have wrestled with sticker shock over cost estimates to save the downtown landmark from ongoing deterioration that threatens its survival.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Arrest made in Dec. business thefts in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say they, along with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Hartford Police, executed a search warrant Wednesday that led to an arrest. They say Phillip Edge, of Beaver Dam, was the suspect in thefts that happened December 15 and 27. Deputies...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000

A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

1 killed, 4 injured in explosion at Guthrie facility

GUTHRIE, Ky. (WSMV) - An employee at an industrial facility on Second Street was killed and four other people were injured after an explosion on Tuesday afternoon, Guthrie and Todd County officials confirmed. The explosion happened just before 1 p.m. at the Quick Turn Anodizing facility on Second Street. The...
GUTHRIE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Pilgrim's breaks ground on new hatchery in Mayfield

Pilgrim's broke ground on a new hatchery at their Mayfield facility on Wednesday. A hatchery at the site was destroyed by the December 2021 tornado. State Senator Richard Heath, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan were among those on hand for the ceremony. Quarles took to social...
MAYFIELD, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. Schools dealing with major bus driver shortage

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A nationwide bus driver shortage is hitting close to home across the Tri-State. In Hopkins County, a shortage of 20 drivers has brought challenges for school officials and bus drivers alike. “You know people think it’s all about money, it’s not about money,” said Dolores...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Probation Granted In 2019 Princeton Road Fatal Crash Case

A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal crash on Princeton Road in Christian County appeared for final sentencing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. In October, Robert Jackson entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in December of 2019 on Princeton Road about one-mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways

Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY

