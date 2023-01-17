Read full article on original website
Related
After a lot of love on Steam, Chasing Static is bringing PS1 horror to consoles this week
Headware Games' retro psychological horror is launching on January 12
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
GTA 5 confirms what happened to Jack Marston after Red Dead Redemption
Ever wonder what happened to Jack Marston after the credits rolled in Red Dead Redemption? According to an Easter egg found in GTA V, he may have lived a very different, peaceful life. There are a number of ways that GTA V and the Red Dead Redemption games seem to...
New PS5 system update is freezing consoles, players warn
If you’re a PlayStation 5 owner, you’ll be faced with an update today. Rolled out globally, the new update introduces some long-awaited features but you may want to hold off for a little while. Some users have warned that their consoles have started freezing since downloading the update.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
Twitch streamer horrified after accidental nudity shown on stream
Twitch streamer Fiona Fan, or fanfan, seems to have evaded a ban even though she showed nudity in a game in an uncomfortably long shower scene. Twitch is famously rigorous when it comes to potential terms of service violations from its users. Last week, JustKeth was banned for the first time for three days for "offering sexual content" through showing her bare feet live on stream which she queried. According to Twitch's community guidelines, streamers will see a ban if they show "content or camera focus on breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region, including poses that deliberately highlight these elements" and "fetishizing behavior or activity." As such, you understand why playing with a pair of fake breasts would be a bannable offence whereas revealing your bare feet is arguably a different contextual case altogether.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More
PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft will show off Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and more at its "Developer Direct" event
Xbox didn't have much in the way of first-party original IPs in 2022. Sony, on the other hand, had quite a lot in its tank with titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and The Last of Us Part 1. Microsoft wants to remedy that in 2023 with its own portfolio, neither of which are likely to be available on PlayStation due to the ongoing spat between the two console makers.
Sony just confirmed the entire PSVR 2 launch line-up with 13 more games
Sony has rounded out the line-up of games that’ll be available within weeks of the PSVR 2 headset going on sale on February 22. The company has revealed 13 more titles coming to the next-generation headset in 2023, but also drilled down into the 30+ games that will be available before the end of March. The company also said the Gran Turismo 7 update is ready for launch day.
Pokémon recreates the anime's original opening for Ash's final episodes
Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokémon Master is a special series following Ash and Pikachu after the former has fulfilled his dream of becoming a world champion, visiting various characters and acting as a farewell for the two. In an adorable tribute to the anime, the opening scene matches the original frame for frame and that's not the only homage.
CNET
Sony Announces Additional PlayStation VR 2 Launch Titles
An additional 13 games will work with Sony's PlayStation VR 2 between its February launch and the end March, Sony said Thursday. Some of the titles included in the announcement are Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected. The additional 13 titles brings the total number of games available at or...
ng-sportingnews.com
Undisputed boxing video game: Release date, cost, trailer, roster, game modes & more
Across multiple sports, there are video games showcasing high-quality action and top-tier stars. About every year, there have been advancements in the gaming world to make the action crisp and allow fans to immerse themselves in the ultimate sports experience. The combat sports world has lacked something gamers can sink...
Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time
In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
game-news24.com
Pokemon game for 2023, or Black and White remakes or new legends
Despite the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a few months ago, many fans are wondering about Pokemon’s future. Last year, we got two new titles including Pokemon Legends: Arceus and the main Scarlet and Violet games. So what’s the plan for 2023? Pokemon hasn’t announced a new game yet; however, we have listed all the possible possibilities in the list below. The list includes Pokemon that are able to be announced this year.
Polygon
Stadia exclusive saved by sneaking it into the Steam version of its sequel
Google Stadia will be shut down at 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, which means that, since it’s a cloud gaming service, its handful of exclusive games are about to become impossible play. Developers are marking the moment in their own way, such as Q-Games sharing concept art for its Stadia game PixelJunk Raiders (and pitching it to other publishers in the process).
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 2022's Most Downloaded Games
PlayStation offers users insights into the most popular games of any given month with routine recaps of the most downloaded games in the prior month, and this week, the company did players one better. Following the previous reveal of the top gams from December, PlayStation has now revealed the most downloaded games throughout all of 2022, and while many of them are expected sightings, there are some surprises and interesting things to take note of.
PlayStation drops 12 free games, available to download now
After being unveiled earlier this month, PlayStation Plus users subscribed to either the extra or premium tiers can now download and access January’s catalogue additions. It’s always a good day when free games are involved. In case you missed it, essential tier titles are also available now. All...
GAMINGbible
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0