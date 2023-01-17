The Last of Us is out now, with its first episode receiving rave reviews, and the hype is somewhere in the stratosphere for the rest of the show. Fortunately, The Last of Us is exhibiting restraint with its interpretation of the events original game, and the showrunners have satisfied fans saying that there are "no plans to tell any stories beyond adapting the games." That being said, there are some changes, like the way that the infected transmit the Cordyceps spores, and the introduction of new characters like the revolutionary leader Kathleen in Kansas City.

4 DAYS AGO