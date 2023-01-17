Read full article on original website
The Last Of Us co-creator approves Abby casting from fans
We’re only one episode into The Last of Us, but fans are already wondering how the adaptation of Part II will be tackled if the show ends up getting a second season. At the time of writing, season two hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it seems very likely given the popularity that the series has garnered so far that it’s going to happen at some point. This raises the big question - who’s going to play Abby?
HBO’s The Last of Us premiere broke my heart more than the game did
The Last of Us’ prologue is somewhat legendary in the world of gaming. It’s an emotional gut-punch, but it’s an opening that’s widely considered to be one of the very best that gaming has to offer. I’ve played through it countless times. I know exactly what’s coming and yet, my heart shatters every single time. In fact, I didn’t think the prologue could possibly be improved. Last year’s The Last of Us Part I certainly added to the immersion with the use of haptic feedback and 3D audio, but it ultimately told the exact same tale.
The Last Of Us premiere had a killer cameo fans are only just spotting
The Last of Us will feature Ellie and Joel's original actors at a later point in the show, however, fans are floored to find out that there's a fateful cameo in the first episode that has apparently gone unnoticed til now. Spoilers follow, so head on out now if you're...
The Last Of Us fan finally gives Part 2 a chance, admits it's incredible
We didn't think The Last of Us Part II was a masterwork but it provoked the player to think about the legacy of love and rage, and it delivered some gut-wrenching gameplay too. Yet it was beset with controversy from the leaks that revealed a rather major plot point. And...
The Last Of Us viewers blown away by scene that perfectly mirrors the video game
It’s been several days since HBO’s The Last of Us series premiered but we still have plenty of work to do when it comes to dissecting every frame. Before we know it, episode two will be upon us and the whole process will start again. If you’re a fellow The Last of Us stan, isn’t it wonderful to thrive?
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
GTA 5 confirms what happened to Jack Marston after Red Dead Redemption
Ever wonder what happened to Jack Marston after the credits rolled in Red Dead Redemption? According to an Easter egg found in GTA V, he may have lived a very different, peaceful life. There are a number of ways that GTA V and the Red Dead Redemption games seem to...
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time
In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
Dr Disrespect says Warzone 2 is the 'worst Call Of Duty ever'
Popular Call of Duty streamer Dr Disrespect believes that Warzone 2.0 is “the worst Call of Duty in the history of the franchise”, and that it won’t last much longer. As reported by GGRecon, Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV, who recently received a temporary ban from Warzone 2.0, expressed his concerns about the longevity of the game during a recent stream, and questioned its post-launch support. He’s far from the only one unhappy with the title - the game has been branded with a “mostly negative” verdict from players on Steam, and many have already uninstalled it.
Joel sneaks less in The Last Of Us show because '55-year-olds can't crouch' that long
HBO’s The Last of Us is already a roaring success, even after just one episode. The series promised to be a faithful retelling and that’s evident to see - although a few classic moves from the game have been omitted. The Last of Us is currently the highest-rated...
Hogwarts Legacy is playable early, just not for everyone
If you found yourself heartbroken as a child that you never received your Hogwarts acceptance letter, don’t worry. You weren’t alone. The good news is though, Harry Potter fans can soon finally live out their wizarding dreams as Hogwarts Legacy is mere weeks away from release - if you’re a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or PC owner, that is. The rest of you will need to wait a little bit longer.
Hogwarts Legacy insider leaks how long the game takes to beat
According to a leak, Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with things to do and people to see in an enormous map, and different houses will have different experiences and different ways to progress the main storyline. It's important to take this information with a pinch of salt, but it is intriguing.
Hogwarts Legacy's story will be different depending on which House you choose
If you’re a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S owner, the final countdown to Hogwarts Legacy has begun. That being said, it’s a game many have chosen to boycott. JK Rowling’s transphobic comments in recent months have left many Wizarding World fans feeling alienated by the author and so have chosen to step away from the franchise.
RE:CALL review: a unique narrative adventure that makes you think twice
If you had the power to change the past, what would you do? Would you avoid your painful experiences? Or would you delve into the other possibilities that could have unfolded if things had gone differently?. RE:CALL is a visual novel-style adventure which explores this exact concept. Our protagonist, Bruno...
Gamers say HBO's The Last Of Us is helping family understand why they game
HBO’s The Last of Us has finally premiered and there is so much to be excited about. For us video game fans, it’s a joy to see Joel and Ellie occupy our TV screens every week but The Last of Us is also drawing in plenty of new viewers which has its own benefits.
The Last Of Us' first episode has a devastating reference to Part 2
The Last of Us is out now, with its first episode receiving rave reviews, and the hype is somewhere in the stratosphere for the rest of the show. Fortunately, The Last of Us is exhibiting restraint with its interpretation of the events original game, and the showrunners have satisfied fans saying that there are "no plans to tell any stories beyond adapting the games." That being said, there are some changes, like the way that the infected transmit the Cordyceps spores, and the introduction of new characters like the revolutionary leader Kathleen in Kansas City.
Fire Emblem Engage review: tactical genius with plenty of spirit
Scenarios play out in my mind as I survey the battleground. Archers, lancers, wyverns and more adorn the miasmic field of war. The enemy boss is all that keeps victory out of reach, but only the correct order of commands will give me the win without losing any allies. I analyse each of my units with an intensity that I didn't know I was capable of before settling on the best possible course of action. And yet, a part of me hopes this battle never ends because it's just too fun.
Pokémon recreates the anime's original opening for Ash's final episodes
Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokémon Master is a special series following Ash and Pikachu after the former has fulfilled his dream of becoming a world champion, visiting various characters and acting as a farewell for the two. In an adorable tribute to the anime, the opening scene matches the original frame for frame and that's not the only homage.
Non-gamers are just learning The Last Of Us Cordyceps is real, and they're freaking out
The story of The Last of Us is in equal parts heartbreaking and terrifying. Ever since the first game’s release in 2013, gamers everywhere have been dealing with the horrifying information that the Cordyceps fungus, AKA the thing infecting everyone in the games, actually exists, and is just as disturbing in reality as it is in fiction.
