Hogwarts Legacy insider leaks how long the game takes to beat
According to a leak, Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with things to do and people to see in an enormous map, and different houses will have different experiences and different ways to progress the main storyline. It's important to take this information with a pinch of salt, but it is intriguing.
Hogwarts Legacy is playable early, just not for everyone
If you found yourself heartbroken as a child that you never received your Hogwarts acceptance letter, don’t worry. You weren’t alone. The good news is though, Harry Potter fans can soon finally live out their wizarding dreams as Hogwarts Legacy is mere weeks away from release - if you’re a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or PC owner, that is. The rest of you will need to wait a little bit longer.
Hogwarts Legacy's story will be different depending on which House you choose
If you’re a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S owner, the final countdown to Hogwarts Legacy has begun. That being said, it’s a game many have chosen to boycott. JK Rowling’s transphobic comments in recent months have left many Wizarding World fans feeling alienated by the author and so have chosen to step away from the franchise.
Hogwarts Legacy Quidditch coming as DLC, apparently
Despite the devs repeatedly claiming that Quidditch won’t be included in Hogwarts Legacy, it looks like there may be hope for it being added post-launch. Quidditch is probably one of the most notable parts of the Harry Potter franchise - the fast-paced broom-based sport played a key role throughout the movies and books. So, it was understandable that many fans were disappointed when WB Games stated that it wouldn’t be included in the huge wizarding world RPG.
Hogwarts Legacy's 'perfect length' praised by majority of fans
Hogwarts Legacy’s release is right around the corner, and leaks and rumours are already flooding the internet, getting fans more hyped than ever before. Some supposed scans of the official Hogwarts Legacy art book recently found their way online, and revealed an early version of the world map. The key word there is “early”, of course, so it’s by no means final, but assuming that it’s real, the scale of the world looks absolutely enormous, and its runtime will apparently match.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Twitch streamer horrified after accidental nudity shown on stream
Twitch streamer Fiona Fan, or fanfan, seems to have evaded a ban even though she showed nudity in a game in an uncomfortably long shower scene. Twitch is famously rigorous when it comes to potential terms of service violations from its users. Last week, JustKeth was banned for the first time for three days for "offering sexual content" through showing her bare feet live on stream which she queried. According to Twitch's community guidelines, streamers will see a ban if they show "content or camera focus on breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region, including poses that deliberately highlight these elements" and "fetishizing behavior or activity." As such, you understand why playing with a pair of fake breasts would be a bannable offence whereas revealing your bare feet is arguably a different contextual case altogether.
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
Sony is finally leaving the PlayStation 4 behind
The PlayStation 4 era was good to us. It spawned Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Persona 5, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End but alas, all good things must come to an end. The transition into the...
Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time
In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
Classic Ubisoft game is free to download to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
We may be several weeks into the new year, but Chinese New Year is just days away. This year, it falls on Sunday 22 January, and the new year will officially see us enter the Year of the Rabbit. To celebrate, Ubisoft are releasing an aptly themed freebie. Ubisoft hasn't...
Ubisoft says it cancelled multiple games because nobody wanted them anyway
Arising from anonymous employee interviews, it seems those three cancelled Ubisoft games left their playtesters cold. But, it's not all bad news for fans of the publisher's roster of titles. Ubisoft is in the midst of it at the moment. For a little challenge, I would like you to name...
Dr Disrespect says Warzone 2 is the 'worst Call Of Duty ever'
Popular Call of Duty streamer Dr Disrespect believes that Warzone 2.0 is “the worst Call of Duty in the history of the franchise”, and that it won’t last much longer. As reported by GGRecon, Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV, who recently received a temporary ban from Warzone 2.0, expressed his concerns about the longevity of the game during a recent stream, and questioned its post-launch support. He’s far from the only one unhappy with the title - the game has been branded with a “mostly negative” verdict from players on Steam, and many have already uninstalled it.
Ubisoft is developing a new Ghost Recon, says insider
Ubisoft has been going through somewhat of a rough patch as of late. You have to admit, it’s been a while since they released a major hit. They were relatively absent at last year’s Game Awards, except for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s win. After a...
The Last Of Us co-creator approves Abby casting from fans
We’re only one episode into The Last of Us, but fans are already wondering how the adaptation of Part II will be tackled if the show ends up getting a second season. At the time of writing, season two hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it seems very likely given the popularity that the series has garnered so far that it’s going to happen at some point. This raises the big question - who’s going to play Abby?
Pokémon recreates the anime's original opening for Ash's final episodes
Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokémon Master is a special series following Ash and Pikachu after the former has fulfilled his dream of becoming a world champion, visiting various characters and acting as a farewell for the two. In an adorable tribute to the anime, the opening scene matches the original frame for frame and that's not the only homage.
Red Dead Redemption 2 still the best looking game ever four years on, fans say
Despite being a previous-gen release, gamers still think that Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best looking games out there, and for good reason. Red Dead Redemption 2 is an iconic game, and easily one of the greatest single-player adventures of all time. Rockstar Games pulled out all the stops with this one, and it shows - although it’s yet to receive a new-gen update (last year, an insider claimed that plans for this may have been scrapped completely), fans agree that the title has barely aged a day when it comes to its visuals.
Your childhood Flash games have been preserved forever thanks to this website
As the room darkens so you hop off your dad's big desk chair to switch the big light on, you're not sure how long you've been playing Flash games that evening. I remember being entranced by The Fancy Pants Adventures and its sequel World 2. However, when it was announced that Adobe ceased support of Flash at the end of 2020, that was the end of that. No more mooching and meandering walks down memory lane.
