Saint Paul, MN

rejournals.com

American Street Capital closes $5.9 million cash-out refinance for multifamily property in Missouri

American Street Capital has secured a $5.968 million cash-out refinance loan for a 152-unit multifamily property in St. Robert, Missouri. St. Robert is in central Missouri about 132 miles from St. Louis and is home to Fort Leonard Wood. The two complex multifamily portfolio consists of one- and two-bedroom apartments all with individually metered utilities. Additional amenities include 28 attached garages, 356 surface parking spaces and in-unit laundry. The asset was more than 95% occupied at closing.
SAINT ROBERT, MO
fox9.com

St. Paul re-plowing apology, explanation offered from public works director

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw is just as upset as you are with the incomplete and insufficient re-plowing of the city’s streets. Kershaw published a social media apology to St. Paul residents on Wednesday, the morning after the first day of a snow removal and street plowing effort that falls between the early week rain and melting and the late week snow that’s on the way.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

13 displaced after St. Paul house fire; residents were homeless until recently

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A family of thirteen is out in the cold after a fire ravaged their home last night.Two parents, an uncle, and 10 children will be looking for a new place to sleep tonight after fire ripped through their St. Paul home. The call came in after midnight to a home in the 300 block of Sherburn Avenue.The acting deputy fire chief Greg Duren tells WCCO firefighters arrived to thick smoke covering the neighborhood.Smoke and flames filled the house. Duren said the construction of the home allowed the fire to spread more quickly.Kevia Wraggs told WCCO that...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle blaze at east St. Paul church

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The steeple and roof of a church on St. Paul's east side are nothing but charred remains after a fire broke out overnight.The fire chief says no one was inside when the flames started.However, it took almost 50 people to get the flames under control.The chief says he's grateful the big winter storm hadn't hit yet.No one was inside the church when the fire broke out, investigators said.
SAINT PAUL, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling

Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnhs.org

Scene of the Bremer kidnapping, Lexington and Goodrich, St. Paul.

On this day, January 17, 1934, the Barker-Carpis gang kidnepped St. Paul banker Edward Bremer. He would be held for weeks before being released for ransom. The subsequent manhunt would bring down the gang. This phote from the collection shows the scene of the kidnapping at the intersection of Goodrich and Lexington Ave. in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.

WEAVER, Wabasha County  — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

