Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Related
rejournals.com
American Street Capital closes $5.9 million cash-out refinance for multifamily property in Missouri
American Street Capital has secured a $5.968 million cash-out refinance loan for a 152-unit multifamily property in St. Robert, Missouri. St. Robert is in central Missouri about 132 miles from St. Louis and is home to Fort Leonard Wood. The two complex multifamily portfolio consists of one- and two-bedroom apartments all with individually metered utilities. Additional amenities include 28 attached garages, 356 surface parking spaces and in-unit laundry. The asset was more than 95% occupied at closing.
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies to build new arena at St. Paul’s University of St. Thomas
Ryan Companies US, Inc. has been selected as the design-builder, in partnership with Crawford Architects, for the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena at University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. With a 15-year history of more than 30 projects with the university, Ryan is committed to delivering a facility...
mprnews.org
St. Paul considers $100,000 to Rondo neighborhood descendants to buy homes, build wealth
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said Monday the city will move forward with a proposal to offer low-income families up to $100,000 to help buy a home and build wealth. Speaking at the 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration event in St. Paul, Carter said residents descended from people who lived in the old Rondo neighborhood would be eligible.
City employee suspected in shooting of boy, 15, at St. Paul recreation center
St. Paul Police block access to Marshall Avenue outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A City of St. Paul employee is suspected of shooting a 15-year-old boy in the head outside of a busy community center late Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
fox9.com
St. Paul re-plowing apology, explanation offered from public works director
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw is just as upset as you are with the incomplete and insufficient re-plowing of the city’s streets. Kershaw published a social media apology to St. Paul residents on Wednesday, the morning after the first day of a snow removal and street plowing effort that falls between the early week rain and melting and the late week snow that’s on the way.
Mayor Carter: City Council OKs fund to support residents of St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood
ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul City Council has passed Mayor Carter's Inheritance Fund proposal, several months after Carter shared plans for the fund during his annual budget address in August. The fund would help former residents of St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood by offering thousands of dollars in...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
13 displaced after St. Paul house fire; residents were homeless until recently
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A family of thirteen is out in the cold after a fire ravaged their home last night.Two parents, an uncle, and 10 children will be looking for a new place to sleep tonight after fire ripped through their St. Paul home. The call came in after midnight to a home in the 300 block of Sherburn Avenue.The acting deputy fire chief Greg Duren tells WCCO firefighters arrived to thick smoke covering the neighborhood.Smoke and flames filled the house. Duren said the construction of the home allowed the fire to spread more quickly.Kevia Wraggs told WCCO that...
Teenager shot in the head outside St. Paul recreation center
St. Paul Police block access to Marshall Avenue outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A teenage boy was shot in the head outside of a St. Paul recreation center late Wednesday afternoon, police have confirmed. Officers were...
kfgo.com
‘Have a nice day and stay warm’ man accused in bank robbery tells employees
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A St. Paul man has been charged with robbing a bank in St. Paul, telling employees to “have a nice day and stay warm” as he left. The Ramsey County Attorney’s office has charged 42-year-old Andre Nelson. Police were called to...
Crews battle blaze at east St. Paul church
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The steeple and roof of a church on St. Paul's east side are nothing but charred remains after a fire broke out overnight.The fire chief says no one was inside when the flames started.However, it took almost 50 people to get the flames under control.The chief says he's grateful the big winter storm hadn't hit yet.No one was inside the church when the fire broke out, investigators said.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
mnhs.org
Scene of the Bremer kidnapping, Lexington and Goodrich, St. Paul.
On this day, January 17, 1934, the Barker-Carpis gang kidnepped St. Paul banker Edward Bremer. He would be held for weeks before being released for ransom. The subsequent manhunt would bring down the gang. This phote from the collection shows the scene of the kidnapping at the intersection of Goodrich and Lexington Ave. in St. Paul.
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Minnesota Governor Proposes Tax Rebates of Up to $7,500 for Families
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's budget proposal includes tax rebates from the state's massive $17.6 billion surplus, with the potential for payments up to $7,500 for families.
Suspect in custody following shooting at Jimmy Lee Recreation Center
A 26-year-old man is in custody after a shooting at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul sent a teenage boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is being held at the Ramsey County Jail.
Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Comments / 1