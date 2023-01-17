The first few images of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, a sci-fi epic inspired by Akira Kurosawa, have hit the Internet and this film looks extremely, extremely expensive. Rebel Moon was originally intended to be a Star Wars film. I know, you're very shocked. The name didn't give the game away in the slightest. This film would have been a spinoff that was mature in tone compared to the prequels and would not have centred on the Skywalkers, similar to Rogue One, but the sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 scuppered Snyder's plans. Fortunately, it worked out and Snyder is collaborating with Netflix instead to release the film at the end of the year.

2 DAYS AGO