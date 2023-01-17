Read full article on original website
Related
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
Hogwarts Legacy is playable early, just not for everyone
If you found yourself heartbroken as a child that you never received your Hogwarts acceptance letter, don’t worry. You weren’t alone. The good news is though, Harry Potter fans can soon finally live out their wizarding dreams as Hogwarts Legacy is mere weeks away from release - if you’re a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or PC owner, that is. The rest of you will need to wait a little bit longer.
Hogwarts Legacy insider leaks how long the game takes to beat
According to a leak, Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with things to do and people to see in an enormous map, and different houses will have different experiences and different ways to progress the main storyline. It's important to take this information with a pinch of salt, but it is intriguing.
Hogwarts Legacy actor confirms two surprisingly violent ways your character can die
Hogwarts Legacy launches in a little less than a month's time and thanks to a leak, we've gotten a good idea of what players will look forward to. According to artwork, the map of the magical school's environments might be massive and apparently the game's main story clocks in at about 35 hours with completionists sinking in 70 hours to discover every single thing. Additionally, different houses in Hogwarts Legacy will lead to different ways to progress that main story and one of the houses will be visiting Azkaban as part of their educational experience. Or something.
The Last Of Us viewers agree Nico Parker's Sarah was absolutely incredible
Spoiler warning: this article contains big spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us. Please, go watch it if you haven’t already. To the surprise of no one who’s familiar with the original game, the first episode of The Last of Us was a sobfest, and Nico Parker, the English actress who took on the heartbreaking role of Sarah Miller, was a huge part of it.
Joel sneaks less in The Last Of Us show because '55-year-olds can't crouch' that long
HBO’s The Last of Us is already a roaring success, even after just one episode. The series promised to be a faithful retelling and that’s evident to see - although a few classic moves from the game have been omitted. The Last of Us is currently the highest-rated...
The Last Of Us premiere had a killer cameo fans are only just spotting
The Last of Us will feature Ellie and Joel's original actors at a later point in the show, however, fans are floored to find out that there's a fateful cameo in the first episode that has apparently gone unnoticed til now. Spoilers follow, so head on out now if you're...
RE:CALL review: a unique narrative adventure that makes you think twice
If you had the power to change the past, what would you do? Would you avoid your painful experiences? Or would you delve into the other possibilities that could have unfolded if things had gone differently?. RE:CALL is a visual novel-style adventure which explores this exact concept. Our protagonist, Bruno...
Non-gamers are just learning The Last Of Us Cordyceps is real, and they're freaking out
The story of The Last of Us is in equal parts heartbreaking and terrifying. Ever since the first game’s release in 2013, gamers everywhere have been dealing with the horrifying information that the Cordyceps fungus, AKA the thing infecting everyone in the games, actually exists, and is just as disturbing in reality as it is in fiction.
Your childhood Flash games have been preserved forever thanks to this website
As the room darkens so you hop off your dad's big desk chair to switch the big light on, you're not sure how long you've been playing Flash games that evening. I remember being entranced by The Fancy Pants Adventures and its sequel World 2. However, when it was announced that Adobe ceased support of Flash at the end of 2020, that was the end of that. No more mooching and meandering walks down memory lane.
The Last Of Us fan finally gives Part 2 a chance, admits it's incredible
We didn't think The Last of Us Part II was a masterwork but it provoked the player to think about the legacy of love and rage, and it delivered some gut-wrenching gameplay too. Yet it was beset with controversy from the leaks that revealed a rather major plot point. And...
Fire Emblem Engage review: tactical genius with plenty of spirit
Scenarios play out in my mind as I survey the battleground. Archers, lancers, wyverns and more adorn the miasmic field of war. The enemy boss is all that keeps victory out of reach, but only the correct order of commands will give me the win without losing any allies. I analyse each of my units with an intensity that I didn't know I was capable of before settling on the best possible course of action. And yet, a part of me hopes this battle never ends because it's just too fun.
Halo fans watching The Last Of Us are wondering why their game's adaptation was so bad
With over two years in development, suffering dropouts from significant collaborators and obstacles out of the pandemic, The Last of Us was awaited with bated breath by its fans. Fortunately, the first episode has been a huge success and now considered to be one of the best adaptations of a game ever.
Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder drops stunning teaser for gritty Star Wars-inspired movie
The first few images of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, a sci-fi epic inspired by Akira Kurosawa, have hit the Internet and this film looks extremely, extremely expensive. Rebel Moon was originally intended to be a Star Wars film. I know, you're very shocked. The name didn't give the game away in the slightest. This film would have been a spinoff that was mature in tone compared to the prequels and would not have centred on the Skywalkers, similar to Rogue One, but the sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 scuppered Snyder's plans. Fortunately, it worked out and Snyder is collaborating with Netflix instead to release the film at the end of the year.
Gamers say HBO's The Last Of Us is helping family understand why they game
HBO’s The Last of Us has finally premiered and there is so much to be excited about. For us video game fans, it’s a joy to see Joel and Ellie occupy our TV screens every week but The Last of Us is also drawing in plenty of new viewers which has its own benefits.
PlayStation Plus subscribers are obsessed with 'fantastic' new free game
All PlayStation Plus subscribers can now access this month’s offerings and on the whole, it’s a decent line-up for all tiers, but fans are particularly impressed with one game included in the extra tier catalogue additions. They’ve branded it to be “one of the best PS5 games.” High praise.
The Last Of Us fans amazed to learn Nico Parker has a famous mum
In just a few days time, we’ll finally be able to enjoy The Last of Us’ second episode. Let’s be honest, it’s all anyone’s been talking about this week. For me, it’s been a welcomed experience. Usually I spend my days talking about The Last of Us at people, to be talking about it with people is new.
The Last Of Us viewers blown away by scene that perfectly mirrors the video game
It’s been several days since HBO’s The Last of Us series premiered but we still have plenty of work to do when it comes to dissecting every frame. Before we know it, episode two will be upon us and the whole process will start again. If you’re a fellow The Last of Us stan, isn’t it wonderful to thrive?
Cloverfield director finally explains the mysterious monster's origins
Long before Matt Reeves directed The Batman, he brought us Cloverfield. It’s a film that’s ingrained in my brain, mainly because the first time I watched it, I knew I was too young to do so. That monster lives rent-free in my brain, and not by choice. If...
Gamer's girlfriend arranges surprise meeting with online friend of six years
Gaming is a wonderful thing. Despite its old stereotype of being an insular hobby, anyone who regularly plays online games will know that if anything, it’s quite the opposite - everyone has stories of friends they met in lobbies with some even forming lifelong friendships. Recently, one Twitch streamer...
GAMINGbible
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0