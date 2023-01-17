ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMINGbible

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online

Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy is playable early, just not for everyone

If you found yourself heartbroken as a child that you never received your Hogwarts acceptance letter, don’t worry. You weren’t alone. The good news is though, Harry Potter fans can soon finally live out their wizarding dreams as Hogwarts Legacy is mere weeks away from release - if you’re a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or PC owner, that is. The rest of you will need to wait a little bit longer.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy insider leaks how long the game takes to beat

According to a leak, Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with things to do and people to see in an enormous map, and different houses will have different experiences and different ways to progress the main storyline. It's important to take this information with a pinch of salt, but it is intriguing.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy actor confirms two surprisingly violent ways your character can die

Hogwarts Legacy launches in a little less than a month's time and thanks to a leak, we've gotten a good idea of what players will look forward to. According to artwork, the map of the magical school's environments might be massive and apparently the game's main story clocks in at about 35 hours with completionists sinking in 70 hours to discover every single thing. Additionally, different houses in Hogwarts Legacy will lead to different ways to progress that main story and one of the houses will be visiting Azkaban as part of their educational experience. Or something.
GAMINGbible

The Last Of Us viewers agree Nico Parker's Sarah was absolutely incredible

Spoiler warning: this article contains big spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us. Please, go watch it if you haven’t already. To the surprise of no one who’s familiar with the original game, the first episode of The Last of Us was a sobfest, and Nico Parker, the English actress who took on the heartbreaking role of Sarah Miller, was a huge part of it.
GAMINGbible

RE:CALL review: a unique narrative adventure that makes you think twice

If you had the power to change the past, what would you do? Would you avoid your painful experiences? Or would you delve into the other possibilities that could have unfolded if things had gone differently?. RE:CALL is a visual novel-style adventure which explores this exact concept. Our protagonist, Bruno...
GAMINGbible

Your childhood Flash games have been preserved forever thanks to this website

As the room darkens so you hop off your dad's big desk chair to switch the big light on, you're not sure how long you've been playing Flash games that evening. I remember being entranced by The Fancy Pants Adventures and its sequel World 2. However, when it was announced that Adobe ceased support of Flash at the end of 2020, that was the end of that. No more mooching and meandering walks down memory lane.
GAMINGbible

Fire Emblem Engage review: tactical genius with plenty of spirit

Scenarios play out in my mind as I survey the battleground. Archers, lancers, wyverns and more adorn the miasmic field of war. The enemy boss is all that keeps victory out of reach, but only the correct order of commands will give me the win without losing any allies. I analyse each of my units with an intensity that I didn't know I was capable of before settling on the best possible course of action. And yet, a part of me hopes this battle never ends because it's just too fun.
GAMINGbible

Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder drops stunning teaser for gritty Star Wars-inspired movie

The first few images of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, a sci-fi epic inspired by Akira Kurosawa, have hit the Internet and this film looks extremely, extremely expensive. Rebel Moon was originally intended to be a Star Wars film. I know, you're very shocked. The name didn't give the game away in the slightest. This film would have been a spinoff that was mature in tone compared to the prequels and would not have centred on the Skywalkers, similar to Rogue One, but the sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 scuppered Snyder's plans. Fortunately, it worked out and Snyder is collaborating with Netflix instead to release the film at the end of the year.
GAMINGbible

The Last Of Us fans amazed to learn Nico Parker has a famous mum

In just a few days time, we’ll finally be able to enjoy The Last of Us’ second episode. Let’s be honest, it’s all anyone’s been talking about this week. For me, it’s been a welcomed experience. Usually I spend my days talking about The Last of Us at people, to be talking about it with people is new.
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy