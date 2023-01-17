Read full article on original website
Pay boosts, refunds and increased school spending dominate Georgia budget week hearings
Investing more in Georgia's schools, health care and state employees were dominant themes during annual budget hearings conducted at the state Capitol this week, as lawmakers begin working on Gov. Brian Kemp's $32.5 billion spending proposal for the next fiscal year. Many leaders of Georgia's executive and judicial branch offices...
Georgia jobless rate stays flat in December
ATLANTA — Georgia’s unemployment rate remained flat at 3% last month, Bruce Thompson, the state’s new commissioner of labor, reported Thursday. However, the state set an all-time high for jobs, increasing almost 6,000 from November, while the jobless rate was five-tenths of a percent lower than the national unemployment rate.
Lawmakers: Speaker Jon Burns looks ahead at prominent issues in the 2023 legislative session
Georgia Speaker of the House Jon Burns (R-Newington) spoke Thursday about key issues the House of Representatives will address throughout the 2023 legislative session. Burns announced that he is making changes to some House committees. The former Health and Human Services committee will be split into two committees, and a special committee on health care has been added.
Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates to transfer to former federal lockup
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it...
Sen. Sonya Halpern on her ride-along with law enforcement
LISTEN: GPB’s Ambria Burton asks Democratic state Sen. Sonya Halpern on what made her want to participate in a ride-along with Georgia State Patrol. —— State Sen. Sonya Halpern, an Atlanta Democrat who represents District 39 in the Georgia Legislature, recently participated in an evening ride-along with the Georgia State Patrol.
Georgia Today: Protestors charged with domestic terrorism, Savannah's movie money, India Arie chats
On the Friday Jan. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Atlanta protesters charged with domestic terrorism, Savannah's movie money, rise in guns stolen from cars, India Arie chats with us. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 20. I'm Peter Biello. On...
Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic
Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
Political Rewind: Violence at Cop City; More voices back sports betting; Who's helping the economy?
Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jill Nolin, @jillnolin, reporter, Georgia Recorder. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rahul Bali, @rahulbali, politics reporter, WABE. The breakdown. 1. A state trooper shot, a protestor shot and killed at "Cop City." Authorities said they killed a man who shot...
Northside Atlanta is first hospital in the U.S. with top-tier maternal care designation
At Northside Hospital in Atlanta, which delivers more babies than any other hospital in the U.S., a level four verification from The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care program means the facility can handle the most complex patients. “The designation of Northside Hospital Atlanta as the first Level IV...
Regulators move mine plan near Okefenokee a big step forward
A company's plan to mine minerals just outside the Okefenokee Swamp and its federally protected wildlife refuge moved a big step closer Thursday to approval by Georgia regulators, who have spent years evaluating the project that opponents say could permanently harm an ecological treasure. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division released...
Arizona executions are on hold until a review ordered by the governor is completed
PHOENIX — Arizona's attorney general has put a hold on executions in the state until the completion of a review of death penalty protocols ordered by the new governor due to the state's history of mismanaging executions. The review ordered Friday by Gov. Katie Hobbs, Arizona's first Democratic governor...
Georgia Today: Vigil for protester killed at police center shooting and school civil rights lawsuit
LISTEN: On the Thursday Jan. 19 edition of Georgia Today: A vigil for the protester killed at a police center shooting, more allegations in school district's civil rights lawsuit, and an Atlanta hospital is the first in the country with top-tier maternal care. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia...
NPR uncovered secret execution tapes from Virginia. More remain hidden
On a summer's day in 2006, inside an apartment not far from Virginia's old death chamber, an 82-year-old man handed over a briefcase to an archivist. The bag held four execution recordings so rare, similar tapes from another state had been released just once before in history. When executions take...
In some states, an unpaid foster care bill could mean parents lose their kids forever
When Sylvia and Brandon Cunningham got out of jail in North Carolina several years ago, after serving months on drug charges, a judge laid out the steps they needed to take to get their children back from foster care. After a balky start, they followed through. They got sober and...
Medical Minute: Subcutaneous Fat
In this week's Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of thr Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses how subcutaneous fat plays a different role in males versus females when it comes to the brain inflammation that contribute to dementia and stroke.
Gun theft from cars is 'completely preventable,' former ATF exec says
LISTEN: The number of guns stolen from cars is on the rise. GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Scott Sweetow, a retired ATF executive and former special agent in charge of the Atlanta Field Division, about guns stolen from cars in Georgia. The number of guns stolen from cars is on...
'A Room With a View' actor Julian Sands is missing after he went on a hike
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including "A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mt. Baldy, San...
