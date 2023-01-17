ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawmakers: Speaker Jon Burns looks ahead at prominent issues in the 2023 legislative session

Georgia Speaker of the House Jon Burns (R-Newington) spoke Thursday about key issues the House of Representatives will address throughout the 2023 legislative session. Burns announced that he is making changes to some House committees. The former Health and Human Services committee will be split into two committees, and a special committee on health care has been added.
Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic

Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Violence at Cop City; More voices back sports betting; Who's helping the economy?

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jill Nolin, @jillnolin, reporter, Georgia Recorder. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rahul Bali, @rahulbali, politics reporter, WABE. The breakdown. 1. A state trooper shot, a protestor shot and killed at "Cop City." Authorities said they killed a man who shot...
Medical Minute: Subcutaneous Fat

In this week's Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of thr Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses how subcutaneous fat plays a different role in males versus females when it comes to the brain inflammation that contribute to dementia and stroke.
