Broadalbin, NY

VTDigger

As officials work to address student mental health, Bennington Elementary School principal announces plan to resign

Bennington Elementary and other schools in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union have been grappling with student behavior that is “elevated in a way that we haven't seen in the past,” the superintendent said. Read the story on VTDigger here: As officials work to address student mental health, Bennington Elementary School principal announces plan to resign.
BENNINGTON, VT
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

First-Of-Its-Kind - Affordable Housing in N.Y.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The City Council unanimously approved a resolution to seek $1 million in grant funding - via the Restore NY Communities Initiative Municipal Grant Program – that anticipates taking a currently vacant parcel at 53 Putnam St. and redeveloping it into a multi-story building with affordable/mixed-income housing units that will house low-income individuals and families.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Hudson Valley Clean Energy Transmission Project Highlighted in New Documentary from Project Developer

Highlighted in New Documentary from Project Developer. The New York Energy Solution (NYES), an electric transmission modernization project through. portions of Rensselaer, Columbia and Dutchess counties, is highlighted in a new documentary. produced by project developer New York Transco (Transco) as a prime example of how vital. transmission improvements can...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

LaSalle rejected, Hochul looks ahead to next steps

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Judge Hector LaSalle was nominated for New York’s top judge position by Governor Kathy Hochul. This sparked concerns among some members in her own party, who said he was too conservative. On Wednesday, his nomination was rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee. New York Constitution expert and lawyer, Christopher Bopst, explained the […]
NEW YORK STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
MISSOURI STATE
101.5 WPDH

Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
mountainlake.org

Reaction to Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address

New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her State of the State Address to lawmakers last week, saying she wants to make New York more affordable, more livable and safer. North Country State Senator Dan Stec joins us this week to talk about the Governor’s proposals and agenda for the legislative session.
NEW YORK STATE
98.1 The Hawk

New York Forgives Energy and Heating Debts

Some New York residents who have fallen behind on energy and heating bills received some good news this week, their debts are being forgiven. According to a report from Nick Reisman of Spectrum News, an estimated 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will have their energy and heating debts forgiven under a new plan enacted by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.
wnypapers.com

NYSEG and RG&E launch electric and gas bill relief for customers

No action needed by customers with past-due bills; NYSEG and RG&E will automatically credit accounts as part of extended program. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have launched the next phase of the statewide program that provides additional relief to residential and small-business customers.
ROCHESTER, NY
albanymagic.com

Capital Region Burger Joint Abruptly Closes All Restaurants

It appears all three Smashburger locations in the Albany area have shut down operation. Steve Barnes from the Times Union says the restaurants in Saratoga, Clifton Park and Wolf Road are all closed. In a photo posted Wednesday on Facebook, a sign on the door of the Saratoga Smashburger reads.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Changes Coming For Your New York State License

Did you get your new driver's license yet? More people are getting these new driver's licenses that are making them feel safer. There were changes done to new licenses in New York State. If you have gotten or applied for a new license, you can get the brand new one that New York State rolled out last year.

