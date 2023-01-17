Read full article on original website
As officials work to address student mental health, Bennington Elementary School principal announces plan to resign
Bennington Elementary and other schools in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union have been grappling with student behavior that is “elevated in a way that we haven't seen in the past,” the superintendent said. Read the story on VTDigger here: As officials work to address student mental health, Bennington Elementary School principal announces plan to resign.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
First-Of-Its-Kind - Affordable Housing in N.Y.
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The City Council unanimously approved a resolution to seek $1 million in grant funding - via the Restore NY Communities Initiative Municipal Grant Program – that anticipates taking a currently vacant parcel at 53 Putnam St. and redeveloping it into a multi-story building with affordable/mixed-income housing units that will house low-income individuals and families.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Hudson Valley Clean Energy Transmission Project Highlighted in New Documentary from Project Developer
Highlighted in New Documentary from Project Developer. The New York Energy Solution (NYES), an electric transmission modernization project through. portions of Rensselaer, Columbia and Dutchess counties, is highlighted in a new documentary. produced by project developer New York Transco (Transco) as a prime example of how vital. transmission improvements can...
Republican NYS lawmakers raise concerns over Hochul's climate act proposal
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — New York State has set some lofty climate change emissions reduction goals for the coming years but not everyone is happy about some of the suggested changes that may be made. That includes the way many people heat their homes and even cook. This issue...
New director of emergency services in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort announces the appointment of Jeffery Kaczor to serve as the county’s Director of Emergency Services on January 19. Kaczor has been in the department for 12 years and will succeed Rick Sager, whose term expired at the end of 2022.
Erie County legislators deliberate resolution opposing ban of natural gas heating in NYS
The Erie County Legislautre’s republican caucus is speaking out in opposition to the potential state ban on natural gas heating and appliances.
Rensselaer County to open new training complex
Rensselaer County will ensure training and preparation for first responders with the opening of its new Emergency Services Training Complex in North Greenbush, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced Tuesday.
LaSalle rejected, Hochul looks ahead to next steps
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Judge Hector LaSalle was nominated for New York’s top judge position by Governor Kathy Hochul. This sparked concerns among some members in her own party, who said he was too conservative. On Wednesday, his nomination was rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee. New York Constitution expert and lawyer, Christopher Bopst, explained the […]
wearebuffalo.net
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
cnycentral.com
NY Republicans call for Gov. Hochul to rescind healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate
New York state Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) announced Friday he is joining the rest of the New York Republican Congressional delegation in sending a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul calling on her to rescind the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The delegation, led by Rep. Claudia Tenney...
mountainlake.org
Reaction to Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address
New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her State of the State Address to lawmakers last week, saying she wants to make New York more affordable, more livable and safer. North Country State Senator Dan Stec joins us this week to talk about the Governor’s proposals and agenda for the legislative session.
New York Forgives Energy and Heating Debts
Some New York residents who have fallen behind on energy and heating bills received some good news this week, their debts are being forgiven. According to a report from Nick Reisman of Spectrum News, an estimated 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will have their energy and heating debts forgiven under a new plan enacted by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.
wnypapers.com
NYSEG and RG&E launch electric and gas bill relief for customers
No action needed by customers with past-due bills; NYSEG and RG&E will automatically credit accounts as part of extended program. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have launched the next phase of the statewide program that provides additional relief to residential and small-business customers.
albanymagic.com
Capital Region Burger Joint Abruptly Closes All Restaurants
It appears all three Smashburger locations in the Albany area have shut down operation. Steve Barnes from the Times Union says the restaurants in Saratoga, Clifton Park and Wolf Road are all closed. In a photo posted Wednesday on Facebook, a sign on the door of the Saratoga Smashburger reads.
Governor Hochul proposes ban on fossil fuel powered heating equipment
With discussions in Albany regarding a proposed ban on natural gas, this has some businesses and homeowners fired up.
Bard & Baker in Albany to close, Troy location expanding
The Bard & Baker Board Game Cafe will be closing its Albany location at 1034 Madison Avenue in May. However, the Troy location at 501 Broadway will be expanding into the space next door.
Big Changes Coming For Your New York State License
Did you get your new driver's license yet? More people are getting these new driver's licenses that are making them feel safer. There were changes done to new licenses in New York State. If you have gotten or applied for a new license, you can get the brand new one that New York State rolled out last year.
Gov. Hochul announces $672 million in utility bill relief for New Yorkers
Gov. Hochul announced Thursday that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses across the state will receive $672 million in assistance to pay off past-due utility bills.
This Capital Region City Among Best For First-Time Homebuyers, Report Says
New homebuyers would do well to check out this New York locale before signing that first mortgage, according to a new ranking. Watervliet, located in Albany County, ranks number eight on the top ten best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023, according to Realtor.com. The real estate website said it...
