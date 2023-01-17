Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Starfish early progress reporting begins Jan. 23
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Starfish early progress reporting window for the spring 2023 semester will open Monday, Jan. 23, and close Wednesday, Feb. 1. Early progress reporting gives instructors of full-semester undergraduate classes the opportunity to provide feedback and, if necessary, activate a larger support network for students.
The Daily Collegian
Career fair and networking luncheon returning to Penn State DuBois on March 29
DuBOIS, Pa. — After a brief hiatus, the career fair and networking luncheon is returning to Penn State DuBois. Taking place on Wednesday, March 29, at the PAW Center, this is a prime opportunity for Penn State DuBois students, alumni and other area employees to connect with local and regional employers.
The Daily Collegian
Retail teaching legend Fred Hurvitz retires from Smeal College of Business
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Although he was born into a retail family and ran businesses for about two decades, Fred Hurvitz found his greatest reward in teaching hundreds of students the ins and outs of retail, marketing and business. “I don't like to teach something on a theoretical basis,”...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Centre Stage presents 'Everybody'
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Centre Stage will begin its spring season with a production of "Everybody," by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Feb. 14–25 at the Pavilion Theatre on the University Park campus. A finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, "Everybody" is a wise and joyful riff on the fifteenth-century morality play "Everyman."
The Daily Collegian
Librarians receive international award for excellence in open education
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Two Penn State University Libraries employees received Open Education (OE) Global’s 2022 Open Education Award for Excellence in Open Pedagogy. Christina Riehman-Murphy, open and affordable educational resources librarian and Sally W. Kalin Librarian for Learning Innovations, and Bryan McGeary, learning design and open education engagement librarian, received the award for their Open Pedagogy Project Roadmap.
The Daily Collegian
United Way campaign helps provide safety net for families who need childcare
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Preschool and early childhood learning centers provide a safe, nurturing environment where young children develop essential cognitive and social skills that will follow them for life. “What happens in the very early years sets the stage for all later education and growth and the ability...
The Daily Collegian
Bimodal intervention shows promise for intimate partner violence survivors
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Black women involved in the legal system disproportionately experience intimate partner violence (IPV) but currently have few options for tailored interventions that consider intersectionality, according to a Penn State College of Education researcher. Brandy Henry, assistant professor of education (rehabilitation and human services), co-authored a...
The Daily Collegian
Professor awarded grant to study effects of migration on life expectancy
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Life expectancy in the U.S. has been stagnating for over a decade, with coastal and metropolitan areas experiencing life expectancy gains far above those in interior and nonmetropolitan parts of the country. A $2.6 million grant awarded to Jessica Y. Ho, associate professor of sociology and demography at Penn State and Social Science Research Institute cofunded faculty member, will explore how migration contributes to geographic inequalities in life expectancy.
The Daily Collegian
Community reminded to continue taking precautions to prevent COVID-19
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — With COVID-19 cases ticking up across Pennsylvania and the nation, health officials at Penn State are reminding the University community to continue to take precautions and personal health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viral infections. The University encourages Penn State students,...
