UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Life expectancy in the U.S. has been stagnating for over a decade, with coastal and metropolitan areas experiencing life expectancy gains far above those in interior and nonmetropolitan parts of the country. A $2.6 million grant awarded to Jessica Y. Ho, associate professor of sociology and demography at Penn State and Social Science Research Institute cofunded faculty member, will explore how migration contributes to geographic inequalities in life expectancy.

13 HOURS AGO