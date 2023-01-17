ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Hays Post

Kan. woman dies in crash after officers end high-speed chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident late Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 11:30 p.m., police dispatch in Topeka began receiving reports of erratic driving by a driver later identified as 21-year-old Cheyenne Day of Topeka in a silver vehicle, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police ID suspect in burglary at Kansas high school

OSAGE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12 have identified a person of interest, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. The sheriff asked for the public’s assistance...
CARBONDALE, KS
Hays Post

KBI finds pills believed laced with fentanyl at Salina motel

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Gregory “Bo” Westfall, 55, of Salina, at a hotel at 3932 S. 9th St. in Salina, according to a media release from the KBI.
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

Manhattan business loses $100,000 in theft by deception

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Police: Kansas house fire intentionally set

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire in Manhattan. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Crews have cleaned up most of Keystone's Kansas oil spill

The pipeline company that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of oil onto fields and into a stream in north-central Kansas says it has cleaned up more than 85% of the crude. Meanwhile, the Washington County, Kansas, newspaper reported that the Keystone pipeline is by far the county’s biggest source of tax revenue. The county’s second-biggest source of tax revenue? Also a pipeline operator.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.

