Kan. woman dies in crash after officers end high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident late Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 11:30 p.m., police dispatch in Topeka began receiving reports of erratic driving by a driver later identified as 21-year-old Cheyenne Day of Topeka in a silver vehicle, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police...
Police ID suspect in burglary at Kansas high school
OSAGE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12 have identified a person of interest, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. The sheriff asked for the public’s assistance...
KBI finds pills believed laced with fentanyl at Salina motel
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Gregory “Bo” Westfall, 55, of Salina, at a hotel at 3932 S. 9th St. in Salina, according to a media release from the KBI.
Manhattan business loses $100,000 in theft by deception
RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
Police: Kansas house fire intentionally set
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire in Manhattan. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a...
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
Defense: Man harmless despite threat to kill Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman is harmless, believing he has a special relationship with God and his weapons are “meteors and plagues,” not “knives and guns,” a defense attorney argued Tuesday during a federal criminal trial.
Crews have cleaned up most of Keystone's Kansas oil spill
The pipeline company that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of oil onto fields and into a stream in north-central Kansas says it has cleaned up more than 85% of the crude. Meanwhile, the Washington County, Kansas, newspaper reported that the Keystone pipeline is by far the county’s biggest source of tax revenue. The county’s second-biggest source of tax revenue? Also a pipeline operator.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU men start in-state road swing at Washburn Wednesday
Topeka, Kan. - Lee Arena. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball will play two road games this week in Kansas, starting with Washburn on Wednesday night (Jan. 18) in Topeka. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lee Arena. FHSU enters at 12-5 overall, 7-4 in the MIAA, while Washburn is 6-9 overall, 3-6 in the MIAA.
🎤 Forward Ever: I Love My Librarian Award winner, KSU's Tara Coleman
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with I Love My Librarian Award winner, Tara Coleman.
