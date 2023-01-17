Following a pilot test last year on the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Changi Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has launched a tender for consultants to help develop an offtake mechanism for renewable fuels going forward. The move follows the authority’s desire to boost Singapore’s competitiveness as a sustainable aviation gateway and is being initiated following the recommendations of the International Advisory Panel on Sustainable Air Hub in September.

2 DAYS AGO