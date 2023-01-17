American Siamak Namazi is on a hunger strike in Iranian prison. Why now and for what?

Read full article on original website
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Russia has amassed a shadow fleet to ship its oil around sanctions
Before Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Europe was by far the largest customer for the oil sales that give Moscow its wealth, even bigger than Russia's domestic market. But since European countries banned most Russian oil imports last year, Russia has had to sell more of it to other places such as China and India.
The State Department launches a new way for ordinary Americans to resettle refugees
With refugee resettlement organizations stretched thin, the State Department is trying to make it easier for everyday Americans to sponsor refugees from abroad and help them resettle in the U.S. The private sponsorship program announced today, known as Welcome Corps, could mark a significant shift in how refugee resettlement in...
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
New book reveals Kushner’s “knock-down, drag-out screaming matches” with Trump over election claims
Donald Trump and Jared Kushner in the East Room of the White House, December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A new book is shedding light on the behind-the-scenes arguments that took place between former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared...
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
What is the Leopard 2 tank, and why does Ukraine want it?
Even as the U.S. and its NATO allies have announced another package of military aid to Ukraine, full of military vehicles, air defense systems, rockets and missiles, a notable omission is the one piece of equipment that has come to dominate recent talks: tanks. For months, Ukrainian officials have pressed...
Is the U.S. government designating too many documents as 'classified'?
The mishandling of classified documents continues to make headlines, first with the FBI's Aug. 2022 raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and, more recently, with the revelation that classified documents had been found at President Biden's private office and also in his home. Historian Matthew Connelly says one reason we see problems like this is that far too many government records are being categorized as "classified."
Funerals begin for dozens of people killed in an attack on a Dnipro apartment complex
DNIPRO, Ukraine — In a cemetery on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, mourners gathered for the burial of Mykhailo Korenovsky, a boxing coach killed Saturday in the Russian missile strike on an apartment building. Korenovsky is among the more than 40 people who were killed in...
At the first March for Life post-Roe, anti-abortion activists say fight isn't over
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Insisting that the fight against abortion isn't over, even after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last June, thousands of anti-abortion rights protesters gathered for the annual March for Life rally on Friday. Following the reversal of Roe, organizers changed the path of...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to leave office
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her intention to step down on Thursday, in a shock move that rocked the country's political landscape. Speaking to her party's annual caucus, 42-year-old Ardern said "it's time" for her to move on and that she "no longer had enough in the tank" for her premiership. She also called on a general election on Oct. 14.
A new program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in the U.S.
WASHINGTON — Everyday Americans will be able to help refugees adjust to life in the U.S. in a program being launched by the State Department as a way to give private citizens a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year. The State Department plans to...
Biden says he has 'no regrets' on how he's handled classified documents discovery
President Biden told reporters Thursday that he's cooperating with investigators and he has "no regrets" about how he and his team have handled the discovery and disclosure of classified documents from his time as vice president during Obama administration. "I think you're going to find there's nothing there. I have...
While many ring in the Year of the Rabbit, Vietnam celebrates the cat
The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, and more than a billion people will ring in a fresh year, prompting one of the world's largest annual migrations as observers travel for family reunions. The holiday is celebrated throughout much of Asia and the Asian diaspora, including among those of Vietnamese,...
Why we have a debt ceiling, and why this trip to the brink may be different
Don't stop me, even if you've heard this one. The debt limit is back. Congress is having another moment. And this particular round of wrestling over the issue could carry the ugliest economic consequences yet. The U.S. government technically ran out of money to meet its myriad obligations on Thursday....
Germany signals it hasn't ruled out sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine
BERLIN — Germany's defense minister said his government has not yet decided whether to send German-made battle tanks to Ukraine, but signaled the country hadn't ruled out the option. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said his ministry would check the country's stocks of the Leopard 2 tank for possible...
Friday at the beach in Mogadishu: Optimism shines through despite Somalia's woes
Friday is beach day in Mogadishu. Early in the day before Friday prayers and before the sun gets too hot, people flock to Liido Beach on the eastern side of the city. "This is a very important place," says 22-year-old Mulki Anwar. "Because all these people they came here to have fun, to enjoy, you know."
Early jockeying for Senate seats foreshadows competitive 2024 elections
Just over two weeks into the new year and candidates are already preparing for the 2024 Senate race. Thirty-four Senate seats will be up for grabs, 23 of which are currently occupied by Democrats and independents. Republicans can regain control of the chamber if they gain two seats or retake the presidency and pick up one seat.
