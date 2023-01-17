Read full article on original website
These Tuned Lamborghinis Are So Extreme They Defy The Laws Of Reality
With a history of almost 60 years, Lamborghini is building some of the best supercars in the world. Starting with the 350 GTV and up to the current lineup, the Italian supercars made history, and many found them just perfect from the factory. But there are many people out there who think even the best supercar can perform better, and they head to various tuners for various updates. Over the years, we’ve seen a few crazy Lamborghini tunes, and the ones on this list are, arguably, the craziest ever made.
A New Hydrogen-Powered V8 Sports Car From Lexus Could Rattle The EV Segment
Last year, we learned of Toyota and Lexus’ latest development in terms of sustainability. Together with Yamaha, the Japanese carmaker is working on a version of the 5.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, 2UR-GSE, V-8 engine. While most car companies are still focusing on EVs, Toyota and by extension Lexus, are working on keeping the internal-combustion engine alive by taking the necessary steps to replace fossil fuels with much more eco-friendly hydrogen. More importantly for enthusiasts, the 5.0 V-8 is Lexus’ most exciting engine yet, and in an era of downsized, turbocharged engines, this could give Lexus a much-needed edge in the performance car segment.
This Porsche 911 964 Is A Resto-Mod Done Right
The BT-04 was the first car to come out of this famous motorcycle customizer. Blacktrack Motors was founded in Luxemburg in 2016 by a famous designer, Sacha Lakic, and the company has built a portfolio of a rather unique line of modern looking café racers. But their prowess isn't limited to motorcycles. Blacktrack decided to show everyone that they can do four-wheeled machines as well, resulting in the BT-04, a classic Porsche 911 with modern performance and amenities. The goal of this project was to give the driver one-of-a-kind driving experience and performance with a classic model, so it is easy to see why the starting point was a Porsche 911. "The classic model par excellence", according to Lakic.
Thanks To The Mazda3 Hatchback Turbo, I Finally Understand Car Mods And Tuning
I have never much understood the appeal of modifying and tuning cars. After all, an automaker spends hundreds of millions of dollars designing every facet of a car to deliver, what is usually an appropriate blend of performance, reliability, usability, comfort, driving dynamics, and practicality only for some yokel to slap on some Wish.com aftermarket parts and ruin it all.
Here’s How Alpine Plans To Become A Porsche Rival
Last year, Renault boss Luca de Meo confirmed a new brand strategy for the Alpine sports car subsidiary. According to this strategy, the brand is to be more closely aligned with Porsche in the future and is aiming to enter international markets. But to compete with the German sports car manufacturer from Zuffenhausen, Alpine needs new models that can live up to the small brand's ambitions for growth. In addition to the already published plans, which include a new sports car to succeed the A110, this means larger models that can compete against established model ranges from Porsche. Now Alpine has confirmed for the first time that the brand is considering developing its two new models together with Lotus and positioning them against Porsche Macan and Cayenne.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning: Performance, Price, And Photos
The electric truck that everyone has been waiting for is the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning. Introduced in 2022, the Ford is repositioning the legendary Lightning moniker with its first-ever all-electric pickup truck, and there couldn't have been a more fitting name for it. with a range of up to 320 miles and a maximum power output of 580 horsepower. It has an advanced battery system that charges quickly and efficiently, allowing you to get back on the road quickly. For added safety and convenience, the latest F-150 Lightning includes a suite of driver assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. The spacious cab design provides plenty of space for passengers and cargo alike.
The Corvette E-Ray Isn't Losing The 'Vette Charm And Lunacy
Can a Corvette really be a Corvette if it can't do Corvette things? This is what many are asking about the all new 2024 Chevrolet C8 Corvette E-Ray, with its hybrid set up with a 6.2-liter V-8 powering the rear tires and a hybrid electric motor with 1.9 KwH battery powering the front wheels. Together, this package comes together to make 655 horsepower and gives the Corvette all-wheel drive, but a key question enthusiasts are still asking remains - can it do a burnout?
Here's What Makes The Nissan Z The Best Sports Car Of 2023
The seventh generation Nissan Z was revealed in production form in 2021 as a 2023 model to replace a car that has hardly been criticized. Believed for the longest time to go by the name Nissan 400Z, the new sports car ended up with a more traditional “Z” nomenclature, and although it shares its basic architecture with the 370Z, it is a considerable step forward. The new 2023 Nissan Z wants to be nothing more than it is: an affordable tiny sports car, with a powerful engine, and lots of cool features that make it the perfect modern sports car.
Could Toyota's Delay In Embracing EVs Be A Threat To Its Market Dominance?
Toyota is one of several legacy manufacturers trying to compete with Tesla, but the Japanese automaker has been slow to adapt to the growing demand for EVs. It might be the least successful among brands like Volkswagen, Ford and Hyundai, and Kia. etc. In fact, the Japanese carmaker has been struggling to make a mark in the electric vehicle space and currently only has one fully electric car in its lineup, the bZ4X.
This Electric Scooter Has An Ingenious Trick Up Its Sleeve
Electric two-wheeler companies are constantly pushing the flag pole in terms of technology to stand out in the growing market. And this time, it’s an Indian start-up called Liger Mobility which has created the world’s first auto-balancing electric scooter. The technology does precisely as it sounds, allowing the scooter to stay upright without any rider input (or side stand), whether at a signal or while making a quick stop.
2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Performance, Price, And Photos
As the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the S-Class has always had a lot riding on its shoulders. It is the incubator of new technology and design language for the brand, which eventually trickles down throughout the lineup. The outgoing model had been on sale for seven years, so when the seventh generation S-Class was launched in 2021 it was a radical departure from its predecessor.
Could The Cybertruck Spawn A “Cybercar?”
The last 12 months have been a wild ride for Tesla, CEO Elon Musk, the company’s shareholders, and fans of the brand. From Musk’s Twitter takeover, the subsequent plunge in stock value for the company, Tesla significantly dropping prices on several of its models, and continued delays in the arrival of the long-awaited Cybertruck, it’s been an action-packed year. And it could get a little more exciting with one of the company’s top executives stating the Cybertruck could possibly lead to a “Cybercar.”
Why The BMW M4 And Its Quirky Design Doesn't Deserve Your Hate
Unlike the M3, the BMW M4 has only been around for two generations: one produced from 2014 until 2020 and a second one that has been in production ever since. As its name suggests, the M4 is a high-performance version of the BMW 4 Series and is aimed at those that want a sportier version of the BMW M3. When the 2021 BMW M4 went on sale, it received a lot of criticism, mostly due to its exterior design, but over time, the sports car proved itself worthy, and it is now considered one of the best vehicles in BMW’s lineup.
Three Used Budget Mid-Sized Pick-Up Truck Alternatives To A Toyota Tacoma
If you are hunting around for a decent used pick-up, chances are pretty good that your reason for doing so is to use it as a work truck. In the slight chance it is not, then you probably chose this mode of transportation because it made financial sense for you to do so. Great, now you get to drive around as some farm hand from out west and all you needed it for was to get you from point A to point B.
This All-Porsche Race Showcases Two Decades Of Performance Progress
While Lamborghini introduced the LM002, the world’s first V-12-powered SUV, Porsche developed the first mass-produced performance SUV, the Cayenne, which proved an eye-opener for the industry. The carmaker from Stuttgart targeted the BMW X5 with its first all-terrain Porsche and introduced the Cayenne in 2002. Now in its third generation, the Cayenne has become more aesthetically and technologically advanced than ever. This is showcased in a recent video from Carwow in which three generations of the Cayenne go against one another in a race. And in doing so, the video shows just how far the model has come over the last two decades.
This Custom Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Is Bonkers, But In A Great Way
The Hunter 350 is Royal Enfield’s newest addition to its largely successful 350cc roster, and the newbie is slowly but steadily gaining popularity. With fame also comes the attention of custom bikemakers, and K-Speed is one of the first shops to jump on the opportunity. As a result, the Thailand-based garage has transformed a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 into a bulked-up scrambler, which just might be the craziest RE Hunter yet.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Crosses A Major Hurdle To Make Its Arrival In America
Kawasaki is all set to resurrect four-cylinder entry-level sportbikes in America with the launch of the new Ninja ZX-4R. While Team Green is yet to announce a launch date, the motorcycle has now inched another step closer to America, as it has received the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approval. To jog your memory, Kawasaki has already filed VINs for the Ninja ZX-4R which confirmed the motorcycle’s American debut in the first place.
Watch As James May Builds And Races A Motorcycle Made Entirely From Erector Set Pieces
James May, one of the legendary former hosts of the show "Top Gear," is certainly no stranger to the quirky and unique vehicles. But his latest endeavor may just take the cake as the weirdest and most whacky vehicle May has ever driven. May was challenged to build a road going motorcycle out of an erector set, referred to by the British as Meccano, and take that motorcycle around the famed TT course on the Isle of Man. May is quite familiar with Meccano having built a bridge out of the children's toy to cross a canal in the city of Liverpool. But what he takes on in the latest video from the YouTube channel Naked Science is no small feet. The objective is simple, take the homemade motorcycle and complete one lap of the famed course with its 200 corners, city streets, and mountain bends, a mere 37.75 miles. What could go wrong? As you'll see, almost everything.
This Lamborghini Huracan STO Vs. Audi RS3 Race Proves How Far Hot Hatchbacks Have Come
The performance of cars has changed dramatically over the past few decades. What was once considered supercar performance is now relatively achievable in modern sports cars, and even further, modern performance cars are getting closer to matching other modern supercars. The progress made is more than noticeable since modified compact cars now put the hurt on serious supercars with little more than tunes and tires. And the ultimate compact - the Audi RS3, which has beaten many larger competitors - is more than capable of going toe to toe with the big dogs.
Drag Race: Suzuki Hayabusa And Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Regret Racing A Yamaha MT-09
There’s plenty of debate around whether size matters or not - hold your horses, we’re talking about engine sizes - and more cubic capacity is often preferred in the motorcycle world. Yet, there are several examples that contradict this, and most of them come from the world of drag racing. Case in context today is a race where two heavy lifters - the Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R - regret locking horns with a smaller Yamaha MT-09. Sounds absurd, right? Well, it is, but there’s also an explanation. But first, let's set the stage.
