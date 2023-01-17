James May, one of the legendary former hosts of the show "Top Gear," is certainly no stranger to the quirky and unique vehicles. But his latest endeavor may just take the cake as the weirdest and most whacky vehicle May has ever driven. May was challenged to build a road going motorcycle out of an erector set, referred to by the British as Meccano, and take that motorcycle around the famed TT course on the Isle of Man. May is quite familiar with Meccano having built a bridge out of the children's toy to cross a canal in the city of Liverpool. But what he takes on in the latest video from the YouTube channel Naked Science is no small feet. The objective is simple, take the homemade motorcycle and complete one lap of the famed course with its 200 corners, city streets, and mountain bends, a mere 37.75 miles. What could go wrong? As you'll see, almost everything.

2 DAYS AGO