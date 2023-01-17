Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Rams’ Zac Robinson becoming OC candidate for Chargers, Ravens
After parting ways with offensive coordinators Joe Lombardi and Greg Roman, the Chargers and Ravens are both searching for new play callers to lead their young quarterbacks next season. Both teams took a step towards filling their empty roles today, requesting an interview with Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, according to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Chargers request OC interview with Vikings' Jerrod Johnson
Joe Lombardi was handed his walking papers earlier this week, and the Chargers are eyeing an assistant QBs coach to fill the offensive coordinator vacancy. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones (on Twitter), the Chargers have requested permission to interview Vikings coach Jerrod Johnson for their OC job. [RELATED:...
Jets interview Klint Kubiak for offensive coordinator position
The Jets will interview Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator position Sunday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports. This is the first time Kubiak has been connected to an OC vacancy in this year’s cycle. Kubiak worked as the Broncos’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022,...
Colts conduct HC interview with Packers' Rich Bisaccia
The 62-year-old has a thorough background as an NFL assistant, having served on five different pro staffs. In each case, he worked primarily on special teams, establishing himself as one of the league’s most well-respected third phase coaches. He expanded his duties on a temporary basis last season, however.
Vikings, Dolphins request DC interviews with Seahawks' Sean Desai
The Vikings and Dolphins are in need of a new defensive coordinator, and both clubs have requested interviews with Seahawks defensive assistant and associate head coach Sean Desai (Twitter link via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com). Desai was also a candidate for the Browns’ DC post that was recently filled by Jim Schwartz.
Vikings express support for Kirk Cousins as 2023 starter
The Vikings’ early playoff exit came as a surprise to many given the team’s success in the regular season, and it has already led to the dismissal of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. While plenty of questions remain for his former unit, the team’s offense has plenty of pieces in place to give them optimism for repeated success in 2023.
Vikings request DC interview with Brian Flores
Flores has once again been a popular name this offseason. The 41-year-old interviewed for the Cardinals head coaching job (and was considered by some to be the favorite), and he’s also been connected to defensive coordinator openings with the Browns and Falcons. These interviews followed a 2022 campaign where Flores served as the Steelers linebackers coach.
Arizona Cardinals request HC interview with Dan Quinn
Dan Quinn continues to prepare for tomorrow’s showdown against the 49ers, but the Cowboys defensive coordinator is becoming one of the most popular names in the head coaching carousel. The latest addition to the list of potential Quinn suitors is the Cardinals. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports (via Twitter) that the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Quinn for their head coaching vacancy. Per Pelissero, an interview hasn’t been scheduled.
Ravens want to interview division rival's WR coach for OC vacancy
The Ravens’ search for a new offensive coordinator has led them to a division foe. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Ravens have requested permission to interview Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea for their OC vacancy. O’Shea spent time with the Chiefs and Vikings before a...
Jets interview Chad O'Shea for OC, but could be eyeing bigger name for role
The Jets continued their search for Mike LaFleur‘s replacement on Friday. Gang Green completed an interview with Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea for their vacant offensive coordinator position, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. O’Shea, 50, has nearly 20 years of experience as an NFL staffer. Most...
Ravens' Chuck Clark, Justin Houston hoping to remain with team in 2023
One of those is safety Chuck Clark, who drew plenty of headlines last offseason with respect to his desire to stay with the team. The 27-year-old represented a logical trade candidate in the wake of Baltimore signing Marcus Williams to a big-money free agent deal and using their top draft pick on Kyle Hamilton.
Dolphins expected to consider Vic Fangio for DC
This is a lofty goal for head coach Mike McDaniel, whose first defensive coordinator, Boyer, was not actually hired but retained from the Brian Flores staff. Fangio has loads of experience including stints as a defensive coordinator as Carolina, Indianapolis, Houston, San Francisco, and Chicago, all leading up to his first head coaching gig with the Broncos in 2019.
Cardinals hire Lions' Dave Sears as assistant GM
The Cardinals decided to go outside the building when choosing new general manager Monti Ossenfort‘s assistant general manager, hiring Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network Saturday morning. The move will be a reunion for Ossenfort and Sears who worked together...
Commanders line up two more interviews for OC role
Rams tight ends coach Thomas Brown is both on the head-coach and offensive-coordinator radar. In addition to meeting with the Texans about their top coaching position, the young assistant is on tap to discuss the Commanders’ play-calling role. The Commanders are set to meet with Brown and Dolphins running...
Ravens request OC interview with Seahawks' Dave Canales
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters this week that the franchise will “cast a wide net” for what he considers to be “one of the top football coaching jobs in the world,” according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The team has followed through on...
Details emerge about NFL's neutral-site playoff scenarios
Had the Bengals beaten the Bills in Week 17, the four-loss team would have been on track to secure the AFC’s No. 2 seed. The results of Week 18 — Chiefs, Bengals and Bills wins — would have finalized that scenario. Only the Buffalo side of the “what if?” equation ended up factoring into the NFL’s neutral-site proposal.
Titans considering in-house candidate for OC job
The Titans are one of several teams currently in need of a new offensive coordinator. Their ultimate decision with respect to replacing Todd Downing may not take them outside of the organization, however. Tennessee has met with passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to discuss their OC position, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
Broncos looking to narrow down HC search next week to finalists
The Broncos search for their fifth head coach since 2014 has been rolling this week as the franchise moves quickly and effectively in their plans. Denver’s three-person team of Broncos CEO and owner Greg Penner, owner Condoleeza Rice, and general manager George Paton has been cruising through initial interviews with a potential plan to move one to three finalists forward for second interviews next week, according to Mike Klis of 9NEWS.
Report reveals Giants' contract offer to Saquon Barkley during season
Set for their first divisional-round game since their Super Bowl XLVI-winning season 11 years ago, the Giants have been one of this season’s top success stories. The rebuilding team-turned-contender has a complex offseason ahead, however. Although Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams are entering contract years in 2023, the Giants’...
