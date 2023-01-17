ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Rumors

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Rams’ Zac Robinson becoming OC candidate for Chargers, Ravens

After parting ways with offensive coordinators Joe Lombardi and Greg Roman, the Chargers and Ravens are both searching for new play callers to lead their young quarterbacks next season. Both teams took a step towards filling their empty roles today, requesting an interview with Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, according to reports from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings express support for Kirk Cousins as 2023 starter

The Vikings’ early playoff exit came as a surprise to many given the team’s success in the regular season, and it has already led to the dismissal of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. While plenty of questions remain for his former unit, the team’s offense has plenty of pieces in place to give them optimism for repeated success in 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings request DC interview with Brian Flores

Flores has once again been a popular name this offseason. The 41-year-old interviewed for the Cardinals head coaching job (and was considered by some to be the favorite), and he’s also been connected to defensive coordinator openings with the Browns and Falcons. These interviews followed a 2022 campaign where Flores served as the Steelers linebackers coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

Arizona Cardinals request HC interview with Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn continues to prepare for tomorrow’s showdown against the 49ers, but the Cowboys defensive coordinator is becoming one of the most popular names in the head coaching carousel. The latest addition to the list of potential Quinn suitors is the Cardinals. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports (via Twitter) that the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Quinn for their head coaching vacancy. Per Pelissero, an interview hasn’t been scheduled.
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins expected to consider Vic Fangio for DC

This is a lofty goal for head coach Mike McDaniel, whose first defensive coordinator, Boyer, was not actually hired but retained from the Brian Flores staff. Fangio has loads of experience including stints as a defensive coordinator as Carolina, Indianapolis, Houston, San Francisco, and Chicago, all leading up to his first head coaching gig with the Broncos in 2019.
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals hire Lions' Dave Sears as assistant GM

The Cardinals decided to go outside the building when choosing new general manager Monti Ossenfort‘s assistant general manager, hiring Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network Saturday morning. The move will be a reunion for Ossenfort and Sears who worked together...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Details emerge about NFL's neutral-site playoff scenarios

Had the Bengals beaten the Bills in Week 17, the four-loss team would have been on track to secure the AFC’s No. 2 seed. The results of Week 18 — Chiefs, Bengals and Bills wins — would have finalized that scenario. Only the Buffalo side of the “what if?” equation ended up factoring into the NFL’s neutral-site proposal.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Titans considering in-house candidate for OC job

The Titans are one of several teams currently in need of a new offensive coordinator. Their ultimate decision with respect to replacing Todd Downing may not take them outside of the organization, however. Tennessee has met with passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to discuss their OC position, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos looking to narrow down HC search next week to finalists

The Broncos search for their fifth head coach since 2014 has been rolling this week as the franchise moves quickly and effectively in their plans. Denver’s three-person team of Broncos CEO and owner Greg Penner, owner Condoleeza Rice, and general manager George Paton has been cruising through initial interviews with a potential plan to move one to three finalists forward for second interviews next week, according to Mike Klis of 9NEWS.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy