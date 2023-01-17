Read full article on original website
Related
DARPA’s New X-Plane Aims To Maneuver With Nothing But Bursts Of Air
DARPABeing able to eliminate traditional moving control surfaces could fundamentally change how planes, especially stealthy ones, are designed.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
AV-8B Harrier II: The Pepsi Plane
The AV-8B Harrier II was developed by a team comprised of McDonnell Douglas, British Aerospace, and Rolls-Royce. It was based on the 1957 British-designed Hawker-Siddley Kestrel. However, it went through a series of extensive upgrades. The technological advances incorporated into the Harrier II significantly reduce the workload on the pilot.
The Legendary Honda Motorcycle Designed To Sound Like A Fighter Jet
Superbikes are about the closest thing you can get to a fighter jet without getting a pilot's license. Very few wheeled vehicles let riders fulfill their "need for speed" like a superbike with a large displacement engine and a canyon road to carve up. The fighter jet iconography is literally...
Aviation International News
Embraer Certifies Medevac Interior for Phenom 300
Embraer has received a supplemental type certificate from the FAA and EASA for its Phenom 300MED, a specially designed aeromedical interior for the Brazilian airframer’s light business jet. Developed and certified with engineering services provider Umlaut at Embraer’s service center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 300MED has been designed...
boatingmag.com
2023 Four Winns TH36
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The TH36 represents a departure from traditional Four Winns boats. This catamaran possesses sleek lines courtesy of renowned Italian firm Garroni Design Studio. Also, compared to similar-size monohulls, the TH36 offers acres of on-deck space, plus more cruising privacy.
saltwatersportsman.com
Yamaha Introduces 450 hp V-8 Outboard
Yamaha Marine has debuted an updated XTO Offshore V-8 outboard that delivers 450 hp, as well as enhanced technology and greater conveniences. It features the same 5.6-liter big-block powerhead and mounting bolt pattern as the original XTO 425. The 450 is designed to move big, heavy saltwater fishing boats, and it will eventually replace the 425 in the Yamaha outboard lineup.
Comments / 0