Most of us know that certain types of trees (deciduous ones) are going to lost their leaves in the fall. We look forward to the colorful display they put on during the fall foliage season just before the leaves drop, but we spend the next several months looking at stark, bare branches. These are all important phases in the annual life cycle of deciduous trees and are necessary for the tree to thrive. But why would you want to grow a tree that is going to suffer such a loss, when there are other perfectly good trees, such as the pines (Pinus genus), that retain green needles all year, thereby affording winter interest? Besides beautiful fall color, deciduous trees are added to our landscapes for form, shade, and wildlife habitat.

