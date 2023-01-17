Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three local counties still rated at high COVID risk in latest CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble tells all to 6 News ahead of his retirement
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is looking for the next chief in line as Charles Kimble is retiring after a 31 year career in law enforcement. He is set to retire Jan. 27, but before he closed his chapter in law enforcement, he sat down with 6 News to reflect on his career, the Killeen Police Department and his future.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage
A searing indictment of a tragedy that never should’ve happened. Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage is Jeff Guinn’s account of the tragic events that took place in Texas in 1993 and the factors that led to a shootout and later conflagration that ultimately claimed the lives of four federal agents and 82 members of the Branch Davidians (including over two-dozen children). Guinn was uniquely suited to write this book, having previously written about Charles Manson and Jonestown. He is steeped in the apocalyptic lore that drives many cults.
KWTX
Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
Popeyes employees say they still haven't been paid, offered "payout loans"
TEMPLE, Texas — A week later, Popeyes employees at the West Adams Avenue location say they still haven't been paid. Latoya Williams has been vocal in her support for her son who works at the location and says it's not fair to any of them that they've gone this long without being paid.
KWTX
‘I put my soul into this business:’ Waco businessowner dealing with insurance nightmare after driver crashed into her spa
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner is picking up the pieces, again, after the driver of a speeding vehicle crashed into her spa the morning of Christmas Eve. Boarded walls are what you see when you drive past the R&M Beauty Style spa in the Central Texas Marketplace.
forthoodsentinel.com
BOSS helps revitalize downtown Killeen
Soldiers with the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program pulled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty to help revitalize downtown Killeen Jan. 11. The BOSS program partnered with the City of Killeen to perform area beautification throughout the historic downtown area. The city has been organizing what they...
KWTX
China Spring student slashed officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A China Spring High School student was arrested on multiple felony charges Wednesday after authorities say he slashed a school police officer’s hand with a pair of scissors while officers were trying to search his backpack. Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed on aggravated...
Crossing Guard Slammed Trying To Break Up A Fight in Killeen, Texas
When I first heard about this story, I was in complete shock that this could happen in Killeen, Texas, let alone in our schools. HOW DOES SOMETHING SO HORRIBLE HAPPEN AT A KILLEEN MIDDLE SCHOOL?. Jacob Brooks with the Killeen Daily Herald reports that some students and adults could face...
fox44news.com
Volunteers needed for Killeen food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County needs your help for an upcoming event. The organization is hosting its monthly mobile food distribution in Killeen on Tuesday, January 17, from 9 a.m. to noon – or until all food is distributed. In addition to local financial donations, local volunteers are also needed.
Central Texas family rescues dog abandoned in backpack
KILLEEN, Texas — A dog left in a backpack on the side of the street in Killeen is on the way to recovery after a Central Texas family found him and took him in. Gina Ray was driving on Old Florence Road in Killeen on Saturday when she saw an oddly-positioned backpack near the road. Her instincts to check it out brought her a new friend and is restoring faith in humanity for the dog.
fox44news.com
Another arrest in Hamilton Co. Organized Crime Investigation
HAMILTON / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Another arrest has been made in the ongoing Organized Crime Investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. 52-year-old Kelly Jean Brucker, of Mertens, Texas, was arrested in Hill County on Tuesday. She is charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Hundred Grams, a first-degree felony.
fox44news.com
COVID-19 Subvariant XBB.1.5 Spread Raises Concerns in McLennan County
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Now that the holiday season has come to a close, experts at the McLennan County Health District are seeing a downward trend in Covid cases this month. The County is seeing a slew of Coivd related hospitalizations but for now, they are currently...
fox44news.com
Robots delivering food on the Baylor campus
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Food delivery robots can now be seen scurrying around the Baylor University campus. Grubhub and Starship Technologies have rolled out their robot food delivery service with Starships fleet of 20 autonomous, on-demand robots delivering from seven campus eateries at this time: Panda Express, Steakn Shake, two Starbucks locations, Which Wich, Moes and Rising Roll.
fox44news.com
Two displaced in Harker Heights mobile home fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been displaced in a mobile home fire in Harker Heights. The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire at 1110 Indian Trail. The Killeen Fire Department also responded to the scene. A...
Temple PD searching for suspects of gas station theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for the individuals they believe stole from a gas station last month. Police say the people pictured below stole from TexSTAR Travel Center, located at 1300 North General Bruce Drive, on Dec. 24, 2022. Details about the theft weren't disclosed.
KWTX
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body. Police said the 47-year-old man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed....
ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time
ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Mary Lee Thompson Bishop
Mary Lee Thompson Bishop, 78, was born to Clarence R. Thompson and Stella C. Britton Thompson on July 8, 1944, in Big Spring, Howard County, Texas. Mary spent her childhood and school years in Big Spring. She married the love of her life, Wally Bishop December 23, 1960. After spending...
