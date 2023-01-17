ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
heshmore.com

Samsung Electronics Unveils High-Performance PC SSD PM9C1a

Samsung Electronics Unveils High-Performance PC SSD PM9C1a for next level computing and gaming. Built with a market-leading 5nm controller and seventh-generation V-NAND, the PM9C1a will enable a new level of everyday PC efficiency while also handling demanding computing and gaming tasks. Samsung Electronics announced production readiness of a high-performance PCIe...
heshmore.com

ISOCELL HP2 200-Megapixel Image Sensor introduced by Samsung for flagship phones

ISOCELL HP2 200-Megapixel Image Sensor introduced by Samsung flagship phones. The new Samsung ISOCELL HP2 boosts capacity for maximum pixel performance, allowing for detailed and seamless photos in any light condition. Korea – Samsung Electronics introduced its latest 200-megapixel (MP) image sensor, the ISOCELL HP2, with improved pixel technology and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy