The Crusader Newspaper

McCullough Academy Students Receive Weekend Meals

On Friday, January 13, 100 scholars from Frankie Woods McCullough Academy went home for the weekend with their backpacks filled with nutritious food, thanks to the National Backpack Program, spearheaded by the Northern Indiana Chapter of The Links – Black K.A.R.E. grant. The Black K.A.R.E. (Kidney Awareness Resources and...
GARY, IN
Chicago, IL
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

