McCullough Academy Students Receive Weekend Meals
On Friday, January 13, 100 scholars from Frankie Woods McCullough Academy went home for the weekend with their backpacks filled with nutritious food, thanks to the National Backpack Program, spearheaded by the Northern Indiana Chapter of The Links – Black K.A.R.E. grant. The Black K.A.R.E. (Kidney Awareness Resources and...
GCSC enhances West Side Leadership Academy gymnasium with bleacher installation
The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) recently enhanced its gymnasium at West Side Leadership Academy with the installation of new bleachers, which had not been replaced since the school opened in 1968. “This milestone achievement is another example of our team’s commitment to improving the school environment, so our students...
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
