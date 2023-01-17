Read full article on original website
uptownupdate.com
Alderman Cappleman Endorses Mayor Lightfoot’s Reelection Campaign
Ald. Cappleman has made an endorsement in the upcoming mayoral election and it was sent to Uptown Update in a press release. Chicago, IL – "Ald. James Cappleman (46) endorsed Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s reelection campaign on Saturday, according to Uptown Update – a local blog reporting on news in the Uptown neighborhood. A former teacher and social worker, Ald. Cappleman has served the Uptown community since his election to the City Council in 2011. Ald. Cappleman is a member of the Chicago City Council LGBT Caucus, and has spent his career fighting for people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence victims, those living with HIV/AIDS, as well as greater access to mental health services.
State Rep. Lamont J. Robinson pushes for innovation as Chair of Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, IT Committee
State Rep. Lamont J. Robinson, D-Chicago, will continue to push for innovative policy regarding technology in his role as chair of the House Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and IT Committee. “As our dependency on technology steadily increases, it is essential that lawmakers provide substantive policy solutions to the problems we face...
Who is Brandon Johnson? What to Know About the Cook County Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate
With just over five weeks to go until the 2023 Chicago mayoral election and freshly on the heels of a debate in which all nine candidates appeared at, many Chicago voters are looking to gather more information ahead of the pivotal day at the polls. While many Chicagoans are familiar...
Aldermen Dowell and Mitchell likely to be re-elected
Aldermen Pat Dowell (3rd) and Greg Mitchell (7th) will likely be re-elected in the city’s February 28 elections after their opponents were knocked off the ballot during the challenging round, according to the latest updates from the Chicago Board of Elections. The developments come as election officials announce the...
Here's Who is Running for Chicago Mayor in the 2023 Election
The dust has settled on a series of petition challenges, and we now know the nine candidates that will appear on the Feb. 28 ballot in the Chicago mayoral election. Highlighting the list is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers in this year’s race, including several members of the Chicago City Council and a host of high-profile political names that have already begun inundating the airwaves with ads seeking to separate themselves from the pack.
Pilsen residents meet with Cook County Assessor over shocking spike in property tax bills
"I don't know what I need to do, but I'm going to try my best to keep my home," one resident said after her property tax bill more than doubled.
‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: West Garfield Park Community Coalition Receives $10M Investment
West Garfield Park is getting a big boost from a foundation with deep pockets. A coalition of community-led groups just received $10 million from the Pritzker Traubert Foundation to help fund a wide-ranging project. It’ll bring together a range of services and opportunities — from health and wellness, to arts and culture and beyond.
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, was being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson was being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date was scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse. Many in surrounding communities are concerned about their safety and how current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark intends to stem the violence that continues to pour over into other communities. Everyone knows that there are many good people in Harvey, but they are being held hostage by a criminal element that Clark can not seem to thwart.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs
Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs (Chicago, IL) – According to Fox News reports, Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. when she was recorded illegally stealing her opponent’s campaign signs. Draper is currently running for 9th Ward Alderman of Chicago.
Lightfoot's security suggestion for street vendors is out of touch, advocate says
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s suggestion that Little Village street vendors should go cashless to discourage robberies is not going over well with the entrepreneurs.
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
Urban Prep Academy fights to keep charter school agreement at public hearing
Urban Prep Academy in Chicago is making new pleas to keep its charter school agreement during two public hearings Thursday.
As accusations swirl, Kim Foxx pulls her Conviction Integrity Unit chief off a big case
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has yanked the prosecutors handling murder cases stemming from a Chicago cop’s killing after allegations that those veteran attorneys were trying to hide evidence when they used private email accounts in 2012 and 2013 to communicate with detectives investigating the case. One...
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas sending more than $47 million in automatic refunds to homeowners
More than 53,000 property owners who overpaid their First Installment taxes last year will automatically get back more than $47 million in refunds starting this week. “If you have a refund coming, we’ll find you and return your money,” Pappas said. “By putting refunds on automatic pilot, we’re eliminating a lot of unnecessary paperwork and applications.”
Englewood Rail Yard Expansion Derailed After Ald. Taylor Balks at ‘Disrespect’
A years-long effort by the Norfolk Southern Railway to double the size of its storage yard in Englewood failed to get signal clearance from the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, after Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) blocked a vote on a measure long sought by the railroad. With the support...
6th Ward aldermanic candidate Patrick Brutus hosts initial community listening session
Ten community activists and political hopefuls gathered at Chicago Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church the afternoon of Monday, January 2, hosting the first of a series of community hearings about problems, needs, and solutions for Chicago’s 6th Ward. With current 6th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot for...
How Cook County’s Justice System Destroyed My Life
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is Roosevelt Myles’ personal account of his life after being wrongfully convicted in 1996 of murdering 16-year-old Shaharian “Tony” Brandon on the West Side in 1992. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He was released from the Canton Illinois Correctional Center in 2020 after serving 28 years behind bars.
GARD files reports detailing shortcomings of Fulcrum process with the court
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Gary Advocates for Responsible Development (GARD) filed a list of technical analyses, surveys, and reports with the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication. The reports demonstrate that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) failed to do the research that would ensure they were protecting public health and the environment when they approved an air permit for Fulcrum’s Centerpoint plant in Gary.
Plans to double size of Englewood railyard blocked by South Side alderwoman
Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) and some allies on City Council used a procedural maneuver to block Norfolk Southern Railway from moving forward with a plan to expand its existing yard in Englewood on Wednesday.
Lopez backs Dr. Wilson for mayor based on shared values
Having once thrown his hat into the crowded mayoral ring, Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) on Wednesday, January 4, endorsed Dr. Willie Wilson for mayor, because of his outreach to various ethnic communities and his consistent record of helping people in need. Lopez said he and Dr. Wilson have forged a...
