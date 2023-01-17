ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderman Cappleman Endorses Mayor Lightfoot’s Reelection Campaign

Ald. Cappleman has made an endorsement in the upcoming mayoral election and it was sent to Uptown Update in a press release. Chicago, IL – "Ald. James Cappleman (46) endorsed Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s reelection campaign on Saturday, according to Uptown Update – a local blog reporting on news in the Uptown neighborhood. A former teacher and social worker, Ald. Cappleman has served the Uptown community since his election to the City Council in 2011. Ald. Cappleman is a member of the Chicago City Council LGBT Caucus, and has spent his career fighting for people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence victims, those living with HIV/AIDS, as well as greater access to mental health services.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

State Rep. Lamont J. Robinson pushes for innovation as Chair of Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, IT Committee

State Rep. Lamont J. Robinson, D-Chicago, will continue to push for innovative policy regarding technology in his role as chair of the House Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and IT Committee. “As our dependency on technology steadily increases, it is essential that lawmakers provide substantive policy solutions to the problems we face...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Aldermen Dowell and Mitchell likely to be re-elected

Aldermen Pat Dowell (3rd) and Greg Mitchell (7th) will likely be re-elected in the city’s February 28 elections after their opponents were knocked off the ballot during the challenging round, according to the latest updates from the Chicago Board of Elections. The developments come as election officials announce the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's Who is Running for Chicago Mayor in the 2023 Election

The dust has settled on a series of petition challenges, and we now know the nine candidates that will appear on the Feb. 28 ballot in the Chicago mayoral election. Highlighting the list is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers in this year’s race, including several members of the Chicago City Council and a host of high-profile political names that have already begun inundating the airwaves with ads seeking to separate themselves from the pack.
CHICAGO, IL
South Suburban News

What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?

On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, was being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson was being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date was scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse. Many in surrounding communities are concerned about their safety and how current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark intends to stem the violence that continues to pour over into other communities. Everyone knows that there are many good people in Harvey, but they are being held hostage by a criminal element that Clark can not seem to thwart.
HARVEY, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs

Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs (Chicago, IL) – According to Fox News reports, Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. when she was recorded illegally stealing her opponent’s campaign signs. Draper is currently running for 9th Ward Alderman of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS

CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas sending more than $47 million in automatic refunds to homeowners

More than 53,000 property owners who overpaid their First Installment taxes last year will automatically get back more than $47 million in refunds starting this week. “If you have a refund coming, we’ll find you and return your money,” Pappas said. “By putting refunds on automatic pilot, we’re eliminating a lot of unnecessary paperwork and applications.”
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

How Cook County’s Justice System Destroyed My Life

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is Roosevelt Myles’ personal account of his life after being wrongfully convicted in 1996 of murdering 16-year-old Shaharian “Tony” Brandon on the West Side in 1992. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He was released from the Canton Illinois Correctional Center in 2020 after serving 28 years behind bars.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

GARD files reports detailing shortcomings of Fulcrum process with the court

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Gary Advocates for Responsible Development (GARD) filed a list of technical analyses, surveys, and reports with the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication. The reports demonstrate that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) failed to do the research that would ensure they were protecting public health and the environment when they approved an air permit for Fulcrum’s Centerpoint plant in Gary.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

