Town Of Union, NY

94.3 Lite FM

What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?

New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
LOUISIANA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Changes Coming For Your New York State License

Did you get your new driver's license yet? More people are getting these new driver's licenses that are making them feel safer. There were changes done to new licenses in New York State. If you have gotten or applied for a new license, you can get the brand new one that New York State rolled out last year.
nyspnews.com

State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.

The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
HORSEHEADS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?

Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
94.3 Lite FM

New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This

New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase

There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
101.5 WPDH

Hochul Announces New York Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive money from the state to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates

New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
WIBX 950

Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY

