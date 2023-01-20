Read full article on original website
Former IBM Country Club bridge demolished
The portion of Watson Boulevard that passes by the former IBM Country Club in the Town of Union was closed for several hours today for the demolition of the pedestrian bridge.
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
Major Changes Proposed For One Of The Worst Highways In New York
Big changes are being planned for one of the worst highways in New York.
Big Changes Coming For Your New York State License
Did you get your new driver's license yet? More people are getting these new driver's licenses that are making them feel safer. There were changes done to new licenses in New York State. If you have gotten or applied for a new license, you can get the brand new one that New York State rolled out last year.
WKTV
New York commission approves $672M program to help customers pay past-due utility bills
ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a debt relief program that will help more than half a million residents and small businesses pay off past-due electric and gas utility bills from the pandemic. The program will provide $672 million to 478,000 residential customers...
New Utility Bill Assistance Program to Provide $672 Million to New Yorkers
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled a new customer financial assistance program for past due utility bills, totaling an estimated $672 million in aid, with the aim of addressing energy affordability and reducing harmful emissions across New York state.
Phoenix receives state grant for Huron Campus demolitions
Phoenix Investors is receiving a big boost in its effort to clear away some of the dilapidated factory buildings on the Huron Campus.
nyspnews.com
State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.
The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This
New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
Hochul Announces New York Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive money from the state to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
Governor Hochul proposes ban on fossil fuel powered heating equipment
With discussions in Albany regarding a proposed ban on natural gas, this has some businesses and homeowners fired up.
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor receives $9.1 million grant to 'break barriers to unemployment insurance for underserved communities'
The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) was awarded a $9.1 million grant from the U.S Department of Labor (USDOL) to “promote equitable access to New York’s unemployment insurance (UI) program.”. A press release stated, “The equity grant, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will fund...
The state of New York is sending eligible residents two tax credit rebates
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for two tax credits? The first credit is the Empire State child credit and the second credit is the earned income credit.
2 Arrested After 100 MPH Chase On New York’s Most Dangerous Roads
Two men were arrested in the Hudson Valley after a 23-mile high-speed chase on some of the most dangerous roads in New York State. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, New York State Police arrested two men following a high-speed chase on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. High-Speed Chase On Palisades Interstate Parkway...
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
