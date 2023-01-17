Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
The Beautiful Restored Train Station In Oregon That’s Now An Exquisite Place To Dine
Dining out should always be an enjoyable time, but not often when picking a place to dine do we consider a unique or historic place. With a dining experience you won’t soon forget The Waterfront Depot restaurant located on the Siuslaw River in Florence is as unique and rich in history as it gets.
KVAL
Arcimoto announces closing of $12 million public offering
EUGENE, Ore. — Just days after halting vehicle production and seeking bankruptcy protection, Eugene-based Arcimoto announced the closing of $12 million public offering. The company made the announcement in a press release Saturday. The company says they plan to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay the...
kezi.com
Cost of eggs impacting both local bakeries and consumers
EUGENE, Ore. – What used to cost a little more than $30 for a week's supply of eggs has gone up significantly. Those rising costs are putting local bakery owners in a stressful position. Jim Evangelista helps run the bakery at the Reality Kitchen, a local nonprofit, on River Road.
hh-today.com
A riverfront update: Look at that log pile
As you would expect, the pile of trash, logs and smaller bits of driftwood under the Albany railroad bridge on the Willamette River is getting bigger this winter. On a bike ride along the Dave Clark Riverfront Path in a cold drizzle on Saturday, I took a look at the pile from the bank under the bridge. Once again I’m wondering how big the pile is going to get before somebody does something to dislodge it.
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
kqennewsradio.com
WARMING CENTER TO OPEN ADDITIONAL NIGHTS
The Roseburg Warming Center will now be open for two additional nights. A City of Roseburg release said volunteers are needed for all shifts so an overnight shelter can be offered to unhoused people through at least Tuesday night. Operator Kimetha Stallings will determine at a later date whether the center will remain open on Wednesday night.
klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: EWEB’s Plan for Getting Us the Electricity We Need
Eugene Water and Electric Board forecasts that electricity demand in Eugene is going to grow as people replace gasoline-powered cars and gas furnaces with electric vehicles and electric heat pumps. But where will EWEB get this additional electricity?. To assess the options, EWEB is developing an integrated resource plan (IRP)....
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon man tracks feathered friends
Back in 1972, when Jeff Harding graduated from high school, his father offered to buy him a shiny new calculator before he enrolled at Oregon State University. “They were new and exciting in those days,” remembered Harding, who lives near Crabtree. “I was going to study science.”. However,...
eugeneweekly.com
Lenses of Lane County
“I know people who go to a location specifically with a photo in mind,” says Walt O’Brien, a longstanding member of Eugene’s PhotoZone Gallery. “I don’t work that way. I like to go to a place and just kind of wait and see what the light is doing.”
lebanonlocalnews.com
A new life leads off in a new year
Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year, Brahm Fimbulvetr Farrell, born at 2:47 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. His parents, Chelsee and Jered Farrell, of Albany, honored their family tradition of allowing the mother to choose the child’s first name while the father selected the middle name.
focushillsboro.com
Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain
A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
nbc16.com
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Center to open Sunday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will open again Sunday night, Jan. 22, and is on standby Monday and Tuesday. Egan is not open Saturday night (Jan. 21) Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church until midnight. Information and links also available at eganwarmingcenters.org. Please consider signing...
Emerald Media
Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
wholecommunity.news
City of Eugene agendas Jan. 22-28, 2023
Agendas for City of Eugene and other public meetings for the week of Sunday, Jan. 22 through Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. For more, see the city’s media release or the city’s online calendar. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 (13.0.10.4.4) (No meetings scheduled) Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 (13.0.10.4.5) 5:30 p.m....
hh-today.com
Hearings set on new apartment complex
Owners of the former Mega Foods supermarket property are asking the City of Albany to approve dividing the 4.8-acre tract and to rezone the southern section to allow construction of 42 apartments. The request includes the land division, a change in the comprehensive plan, the zone change, and approval of...
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
