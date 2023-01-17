Pharrell shocked fans last September when he announced plans to sell exclusive items from his closet, including several Jacob & Co. chains, Audemars Piguet watches, and crystal-covered Stan Smith sneakers, via his new boutique action service, Joopiter. Given the Neptunes and N.E.R.D. co-founder’s outsized influence on the intersection of hip-hop and style cultures in the early to mid-2000s, several of these pieces have taken on iconic stature. The only thing crazier than the idea of Skateboard P not owning some of his own artifacts anymore was the idea of someone else coming up on them. And now the lucky auction winner of a lion’s share of these items seems to be none other than Drake, whose music video for the Her Loss track “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” sees him adorned in several famous Pharrell pieces.

