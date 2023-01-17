Read full article on original website
These last few years have seen a harrowing number of rappers die tragically, and the toll of those losses is clearly weighing on some of hip-hop’s biggest stars. The latest A-lister to reflect on death and trauma in the genre is A$AP Rocky, who released the solemn “Same Problems,” a heady track about the cyclical nature of violence in rap and its psychological ramifications.
Pharrell shocked fans last September when he announced plans to sell exclusive items from his closet, including several Jacob & Co. chains, Audemars Piguet watches, and crystal-covered Stan Smith sneakers, via his new boutique action service, Joopiter. Given the Neptunes and N.E.R.D. co-founder’s outsized influence on the intersection of hip-hop and style cultures in the early to mid-2000s, several of these pieces have taken on iconic stature. The only thing crazier than the idea of Skateboard P not owning some of his own artifacts anymore was the idea of someone else coming up on them. And now the lucky auction winner of a lion’s share of these items seems to be none other than Drake, whose music video for the Her Loss track “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” sees him adorned in several famous Pharrell pieces.
Hip-hop mogul Marley Marl once dubbed Cormega “the original gangsta rapper from Queensbridge'' for his starkly lyrical accounts of life in Queens, NY’s Queensbridge Houses, the largest housing project on Earth. A magic combination of raw street energy and poeticism made his 2001 debut album The Realness an instant classic, cementing his status as a peer to the likes of Nas, Mobb Deep and other gritty ‘90s-era street rappers. Now, more than twenty years later, he’s returned with not just a new album (his sixth), but one that is a sequel to his seminal project: The Realness II.
Inside a small pop-up studio drenched in neutrals in Venice, California, 40 or so regulars meet up at 6 p.m. to put in work. But they're not here for treadmill sprints or burpees—it's the daily breath and sound class hosted by Open, a social space for meditation and movement. Students lie on soft gray yoga mats under a rectangular skylight, close their eyes, and enter into an unspoken agreement with one another that it’s time to find some calm.
Even as one of the most successful and richest rappers out, J. Cole remains a man of the people. Who else among his peers would pull a charitable stunt like not only rapping over a YouTube producer's beat for a loosie release, but allowing the song to live on their channel even?
