State Rep. Lamont J. Robinson pushes for innovation as Chair of Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, IT Committee

State Rep. Lamont J. Robinson, D-Chicago, will continue to push for innovative policy regarding technology in his role as chair of the House Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and IT Committee. “As our dependency on technology steadily increases, it is essential that lawmakers provide substantive policy solutions to the problems we face...
ILLINOIS STATE
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation banning assault weapons and sale of high-capacity magazines

Standing alongside lawmakers and gun control activists, Governor Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately. “For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State Capitol have been battling the powerful...
ILLINOIS STATE
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35 billion

A life-changing amount of cash is up for grabs for Illinois Lottery players this weekend. The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing has soared to a sweltering $1.35 billion, and the Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $404 million for Saturday night’s drawing – a combined top prize pool of over $1.75 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
Taylor responds to Governor’s State of the State

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Governor Holcomb gave his State of the State address, sharing his legislative priorities and reflecting on Indiana’s year. Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) gave the following response:. “The Governor’s address correctly outlined some issues impacting our residents and state, but it still fell...
INDIANA STATE
Pritzker strikes optimistic tone, lays out second-term priorities in inaugural address

Gov. JB Pritzker was sworn in to his second term Monday with the state’s other constitutional officers, promising a bold and ambitious agenda for the next four years. The ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the same venue that for several months served as a makeshift House floor during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow for social distancing. Pritzker recalled that time while reflecting on his first term in his inaugural address.
ILLINOIS STATE
Hoosiers should kick off 2023 by visiting IndianaUnclaimed.gov

After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. “Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,” Attorney General Rokita said. “My office is committed to serving the people of Indiana and protecting their individual liberty. Getting unclaimed property back in the hands of its rightful owner is crucial.”
INDIANA STATE
Boys & Girls Clubs hosts annual Christmas to Remember event

On December 8, 2022, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana hosted their annual Christmas to Remember event, which saw record giving and volunteer participation. With Meijer and People’s Bank as the presenting sponsors, the organization was able to provide over 500 Club members with at least $150 dollars worth of gifts, totaling around $75,000 in resources distributed back to the youth of Northwest Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
