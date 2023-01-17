Read full article on original website
State Rep. Lamont J. Robinson pushes for innovation as Chair of Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, IT Committee
State Rep. Lamont J. Robinson, D-Chicago, will continue to push for innovative policy regarding technology in his role as chair of the House Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and IT Committee. “As our dependency on technology steadily increases, it is essential that lawmakers provide substantive policy solutions to the problems we face...
Illinois Lottery players wing big in Mega Millions draw
One lucky player in Maine won the massive $1.348 billion Mega Millions jackpot last night – the second largest prize in Mega Millions history. Across Illinois, lottery players waited in long lines to snatch up tickets and now many will be queuing up to claim their prizes. Seven Illinois...
Indiana State Rep. Vernon G. Smith honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in annual address
Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) delivered remarks honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday, January 12, at the Indiana Statehouse. Smith explained the importance of reflecting on the life, legacy and work of Dr. King as Americans observe a national holiday in his honor on Monday, January 16. “The...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation banning assault weapons and sale of high-capacity magazines
Standing alongside lawmakers and gun control activists, Governor Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately. “For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State Capitol have been battling the powerful...
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35 billion
A life-changing amount of cash is up for grabs for Illinois Lottery players this weekend. The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing has soared to a sweltering $1.35 billion, and the Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $404 million for Saturday night’s drawing – a combined top prize pool of over $1.75 billion.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer boast pregnant worker protections in government funding bill
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is focused on the issues that matter most and delivering for some of the country’s most vulnerable. The senior senator from New York worked alongside his caucus to ensure the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act was a part of the government funding bill for 2023.
Taylor responds to Governor’s State of the State
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Governor Holcomb gave his State of the State address, sharing his legislative priorities and reflecting on Indiana’s year. Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) gave the following response:. “The Governor’s address correctly outlined some issues impacting our residents and state, but it still fell...
Pritzker strikes optimistic tone, lays out second-term priorities in inaugural address
Gov. JB Pritzker was sworn in to his second term Monday with the state’s other constitutional officers, promising a bold and ambitious agenda for the next four years. The ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the same venue that for several months served as a makeshift House floor during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow for social distancing. Pritzker recalled that time while reflecting on his first term in his inaugural address.
Illinois iLottery player wins $1 million on Lucky Day Lotto
If you recently bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket online, you may want to check the winning numbers. That’s because you might be a newly-minted millionaire. The lucky online player matched all five numbers for the Monday, January 9 evening drawing to win the jackpot worth $1,050,000. The winning numbers were: 2-3-7-23-35.
Trailblazing Senator Collins retires after 20 years of service
Father Michael Pfleger, pastor of retiring Illinois Senator Jacqueline Y. Collins (D-16th), is hosting a reception for her following Sunday’s 10 a.m., January 15 worship service, which is dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 94th birthday. “Senator Collins’ commitment to economic, social and racial justice is unmatched...
Illinois legislators approve $85K salary for lawmakers in $1.7 billion spending bill
During late night session over the weekend, Illinois lawmakers approved giving legislators, statewide officers and executive agency staff pay raises, amid more than $1.7 billion of other spending of tax resources. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The Senate approved the...
Hoosiers should kick off 2023 by visiting IndianaUnclaimed.gov
After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. “Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,” Attorney General Rokita said. “My office is committed to serving the people of Indiana and protecting their individual liberty. Getting unclaimed property back in the hands of its rightful owner is crucial.”
Secretary of State offices to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, January 14. Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a...
Legislative Black Caucus calls them ‘predatory’ lenders; pawnbrokers push back
Members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus are pushing legislation to put pawnbrokers under the same interest rate caps as payday lenders and other small-dollar, short-term lenders, but the pawn shop industry says the proposed caps would effectively put them out of business. On the first day of a brief...
Supreme Court sets March timeline for oral arguments in cash bail appeal
An appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court regarding the constitutionality of a state law that would end cash bail appears to be at least two months away from resolution under a new timeline approved by the court Thursday. Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the agreed motion setting the timeline for...
Boys & Girls Clubs hosts annual Christmas to Remember event
On December 8, 2022, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana hosted their annual Christmas to Remember event, which saw record giving and volunteer participation. With Meijer and People’s Bank as the presenting sponsors, the organization was able to provide over 500 Club members with at least $150 dollars worth of gifts, totaling around $75,000 in resources distributed back to the youth of Northwest Indiana.
