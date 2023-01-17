Read full article on original website
Oh ya good choice buddy lets see how thT works out,why would tou try to sway the votes from garcia or vallas to willie i thought this guy was for chicago
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Concealed Carry Holder Thwarts Attempted Robbery on Chicago CTA TraincreteChicago, IL
A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.hard and smartPark Forest, IL
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?Ted RiversIllinois State
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.
Losing ground Lori Lightfoot: Poll shows Chicago mayor in fourth place in reelection bid
Democrat Lori Lightfoot is not leading the pack in her bid for reelection as the mayor of Chicago, according to new polling.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs
Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs (Chicago, IL) – According to Fox News reports, Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. when she was recorded illegally stealing her opponent’s campaign signs. Draper is currently running for 9th Ward Alderman of Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
A Bonnie’s Eye Conversation with TC Carson
Most people know TC Carson for his character as the suave and debonair Kyle Barker on the FOX sitcom “Living Single.” Many may not know he is successful in voice-overs and other acting roles on stage and TV. He is an amazing actor, however, once you see and hear him live on stage you are taken to another dimension.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?
Ken Griffin is an American businessman and billionaire from Illinois, who is the founder and CEO of Citadel, one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in support of education and the arts.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
How Cook County’s Justice System Destroyed My Life
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is Roosevelt Myles’ personal account of his life after being wrongfully convicted in 1996 of murdering 16-year-old Shaharian “Tony” Brandon on the West Side in 1992. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He was released from the Canton Illinois Correctional Center in 2020 after serving 28 years behind bars.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
Forest Park Review
Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park
Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
Why are there so many geese in Chicago?
We’ve all been there: you’re getting your daily steps in, walking around your local park, enjoying the fresh air — when you spot a gaggle of geese giving you the stink eye. One heads your way. Is it going to attack me? It honks a threatening honk. You retreat to the sidewalk, only to realize your shoe is covered in… goose excrement. Your feathered foes had the last laugh.
tourcounsel.com
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois
In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
POLITICO
Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment
The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
The Crusader Newspaper
