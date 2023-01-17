ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 4

guest
5d ago

Oh ya good choice buddy lets see how thT works out,why would tou try to sway the votes from garcia or vallas to willie i thought this guy was for chicago

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago magazine

Grading the Mayoral Debate

All nine candidates for mayor of Chicago debated Thursday night. While we wish they could have appeared on the Hollywood Squares set, with Mayor Lightfoot in the Paul Lynde seat, they in fact stood behind podiums in the studios of ABC7, which broadcast the debate. Here’s how we think each candidate fared, as far as advancing or diminishing his or her campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer dies after battle with cancer

CHICAGO - Long-time Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer died Sunday morning at age 68 after battling cancer. Brehmer hosted mornings on WXRT since 1991. WXRT's Terri Hemmert broke the news just after 10 a.m. on Facebook. "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down.  The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.  
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs

Cleopatra Watson Draper Caught Illegally Stealing Her Opponent’s Campaign Signs (Chicago, IL) – According to Fox News reports, Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. when she was recorded illegally stealing her opponent’s campaign signs. Draper is currently running for 9th Ward Alderman of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

A Bonnie’s Eye Conversation with TC Carson

Most people know TC Carson for his character as the suave and debonair Kyle Barker on the FOX sitcom “Living Single.” Many may not know he is successful in voice-overs and other acting roles on stage and TV. He is an amazing actor, however, once you see and hear him live on stage you are taken to another dimension.
CHICAGO, IL
Travel Maven

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
SKOKIE, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

How Cook County’s Justice System Destroyed My Life

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is Roosevelt Myles’ personal account of his life after being wrongfully convicted in 1996 of murdering 16-year-old Shaharian “Tony” Brandon on the West Side in 1992. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He was released from the Canton Illinois Correctional Center in 2020 after serving 28 years behind bars.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Forest Park Review

Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park

Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
FOREST PARK, IL
WBEZ

Why are there so many geese in Chicago?

We’ve all been there: you’re getting your daily steps in, walking around your local park, enjoying the fresh air — when you spot a gaggle of geese giving you the stink eye. One heads your way. Is it going to attack me? It honks a threatening honk. You retreat to the sidewalk, only to realize your shoe is covered in… goose excrement. Your feathered foes had the last laugh.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois

In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
ORLAND PARK, IL
POLITICO

Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy