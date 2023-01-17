School bus home explosion deemed accidental, Smith County Fire Marshal's Office determines

Read full article on original website
Tyler High football team finalist for Texas academic honor
Tyler High School and five other East Texas high school football teams are the official state finalists of Texas for the 2022-23 NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award, the Texas High School Coaches Association announced on Sunday. The award is the first nationwide recognition honoring individual high school football...
Boys Basketball: Chapel Hill knocks off Carthage
CARTHAGE — The No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored a 56-25 win over the Carthage Bulldogs on Friday in a District 17-4A basketball game. Chapel Hill moves to 14-6 on the season and 5-1 in district. Carthage falls to 1-6 and 1-5. Dee Brison led Chapel Hill with 15...
Girls Basketball: Brook Hill rolls to district win
BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard were able to use 23 second quarter points to open up a 36-9 halftime lead over the Lady Knights of Dallas Covenant on Friday night, and never looked back. The Lady Guard won the TAPPS District 2-4A contest, 63-14 to push themselves...
