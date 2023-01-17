Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Car Shows In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
Eater
Two Midtown Restaurants Close to Make Way for a Brand New Neighborhood Spot
After closing his restaurants 10th and Piedmont and G’s Midtown in early January to make “improvements” to the kitchens and dining rooms, owner Gilbert Yeremian is set to replace both in the coming weeks with a new restaurant serving Mexican fare. Located at the corner of 10th...
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?
I love burgers, as do many people, including you, I assume, as you are reading an article about burgers. But one topic that can cause heated discussion among burger lovers is what is the best burger in their city.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Latest Mediterranean Restaurant Spices Up Lounge Scene
Restaurant and lounge life Atlanta is one of the cities best scenes and it continues to grow just as much as the population. The latest lounge / restaurant giving us all the vibes is Knife Modern Mediterranean. This gorgeous spot is located in the heart of Buckhead on Piedmont Rd. Expect to enjoy gorgeous vibes perfect for IG worthy shots and selfies.
AccessAtlanta
Where to find the best pies in metro Atlanta
You can never go wrong with pie, so why not treat yourself to a delicious slice? Whether you want something sweet or savory, traditional pie flavors like apple or pecan, or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options to choose from. We want to make it “easy as pie” for you to find the perfect slice in Atlanta, so we’ve listed some of the best spots below.
Black Developer of Atlanta Micro Home Community Gifts Black Woman with Her Own Home
Lisa Williams rented a townhome in Atlanta for 12 years, until she was given a 60-day notice to vacate the residence. But little did she know that Booker T. Washington, a real estate developer who built a Black-owned micro home community, South Park Cottages in College Park, GA with his team, would make her dream of being a homeowner come true.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
secretatlanta.co
30 Things To Do In Atlanta This Winter: The Ultimate ATL Winter Bucket List
Winter is in full swing, and there’s so many awesome things to do across Atlanta to spice up the coldest season. From spectacular immersive experiences to unmissable art exhibitions, don’t miss out on all the fabulous wintertime happenings on offer across the A. Whether your a winter-lover and are searching for the perfect winter hike, or can’t wait for spring and need to know where all the best heated patios are in Atlanta, there’s truly something for everyone.
‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta
Activists in Atlanta and across the United States are gathering in support of a protester who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 on property where the city of Atlanta plans to build a massive public safety training center. “While we understand this is a local issue … we also know this is a national […] The post ‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’
Editor’s Note: Our dining essayist Sara Delgado is flying the Atlanta coop for new culinary adventures in New York City. This is part one of a five-part series as she looks back at her favorite dining moments in The A. I’ve never been one for saying goodbye. It doesn’t matter if it’s a party or […] The post The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
secretatlanta.co
Celebrate National Southern Food Day By Checking Out These Amazing Restaurants
We all know Atlanta is one of the best foodie cities in the south, so it’s only right that we celebrate National Southern Food Day. There is literally a “national” day for everything and this is one of those finger licking good ones, so no complaints here. Let’s take a look at where you get some of the best food in the city:
As Atlanta grows, its trademark tree canopy suffers
Atlanta has long been known as the "city in the forest," but analyses commissioned by city hall and recent data show Atlanta is losing its tree canopy at an increasing rate.
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Keep Getting Hit By Cars. This City Lawmaker Is Trying to Change That.
Getting hit by a car is a personal experience that Atlanta City Council member Jason Dozier doesn’t want any of his constituents to endure the way he did years ago. On Jan. 3, Dozier, who represents District 4, introduced a set of proposed changes to zoning laws around the Atlanta BeltLine.
atlantafi.com
Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)
Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
wheelercatalyst.com
Food Review: Whataburger
Before last year, Whataburger had not existed in Georgia. Sure, the fast-food chain had some name recognition, mostly as “that place from Texas,” but not many had anticipated their expansion, especially to Kennesaw. When the location was finally open for the drive-thru, the line stretched from the window...
secretatlanta.co
Witness Unbelievable LEGO Displays At The Upcoming Atlanta Brick Con
Atlanta Brick Con is back and is ready to blow away every ATLien who’s a fan of LEGO. From professional builders to spectacular creations, imagination stations, and beyond. You do not want to miss out on this impressive fan-made collection of Lego creations, hitting up Atlanta very soon. Filled...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
addictedtovacation.com
6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)
There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
secretatlanta.co
Check Out Brookhaven’s Latest Dine-In Movie Theater
Cocktails, a full meal and a good show is absolutely back on the menu for 2023 and this newly revamped movie theater in Brookhaven has us covered. The theater formerly known as the Cinebistro has been replaced by new dine-in theater, Look Cinemas, with amazing vibes and even better drinks.
