ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjfmradio.com

Press Journal Printing closes effective immediately

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The announcement was made this Wednesday, January 18, 2023, by officials with Lakeway Publishers that Press Journal Printing would be closing their doors. According to the release, the printing plant located in Louisiana is the only part of the company’s Missouri operation affected. Lakeway President R. Michael Fishman cited inflation and the current economic climate, including rising costs of raw materials, as having a major impact on the plant’s operations. The closing affects 17 employees, 12 of which were full time.
LOUISIANA, MO
KICK AM 1530

2 Public Meetings Planned to Discuss Quincy Getting Plate Cameras

The Quincy Police Department will be holding two public meetings to discuss the city possibly getting 20 license plate readers. The first meeting will take place on Monday, January 23rd at 6 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers. The second meeting will be on Wednesday, January 25th at 6 pm at the Quincy Police Department Sub Post in the Quincy Town Center. The public is invited to these meetings to learn more about the proposal of 20 Flock Safety License Plate Readers potentially being installed in Quincy.
QUINCY, IL
ktvo.com

Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner

KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
KEOKUK, IA
kjluradio.com

Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri

An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
VANDALIA, MO
kjfmradio.com

Pike County Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issues a scam alert

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has alerted the public to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA never solicits by telephone! The Association would only send mail pieces, address membership on their social media and on their website.
PIKE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy