U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
drugstorenews.com
Yaral Pharma launches generic Flector
Diclofenac epolamine topical system 1.3% is a prescription nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicated patch indicated for the topical treatment of acute pain due to minor strains, sprains and contusions. Yaral Pharma is offering diclofenac epolamine topical system 1.3%, the authorized generic of IBSA Pharma’s Flector (diclofenac epolamine) topical system. Diclofenac epolamine...
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic
This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
CNET
4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals
If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
‘All-natural’ Simply Orange Juice has high toxic PFAS levels, lawsuit alleges
A new class-action lawsuit in the US alleges Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice deceived customers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been found to be contaminated with toxic PFAS at levels “hundreds of times” above federal advisory limits for drinking water. PFAS are...
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
TODAY.com
9 common mistakes a food safety scientist would never make
Every year in the U.S., an estimated 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die from food-borne illnesses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms, which typically include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, can range from mild to severe. Contamination can occur at any...
AOL Corp
The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.
A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
'Incurable' Fatal Syndrome May Finally Be Treated By New Drug
Alagille syndrome is a potentially fatal genetic disorder that affects various organs and systems, most notably the liver. At the moment there's no known cure for it – but scientists have now identified a potentially effective treatment. Called NoRA1, the newly developed drug targets the Notch pathway, a cell-level signaling system in the body that's important for a lot of crucial biological systems, including proper maintenance of the liver. The genetic mutation behind Alagille syndrome causes a reduction in Notch signaling, which then leads to poor bile duct growth and regeneration, causing bile to build up and damage the liver. Zebrafish are often...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D found to improve symptoms of toxic erythema during chemotherapy
High doses of vitamin D alleviated symptoms for patients with toxic erythema of chemotherapy (TEC) significantly faster than current treatments, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in JAMA Dermatology. TEC is a common side effect of chemotherapy in which patients develop severe redness, blistering and swelling, often affecting the...
drugstorenews.com
Walgreens to pay West Virginia $83M for alleged role in opioid crisis
The settlement with Walgreens brings the total West Virginia amount brought in from opioid litigation to more than $950 million. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced on Wednesday that the state settled for $83 million with Walgreens for its role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in West Virginia with the most per capita overdose deaths, bringing the total West Virginia amount brought in from opioid litigation to more than $950 million, according to an AP report.
drugstorenews.com
Study: Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid-use disorder
A study in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that pharmacies can offer a safe and accessible treatment starting point for patients with opioid-use disorder and keep them better engaged. A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University...
