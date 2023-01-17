Read full article on original website
$10M penthouse at Robert A.M. Stern’s Claremont Hall sets sales record for Morningside Heights
A penthouse at a Robert A.M. Stern-designed tower in Morningside Heights is in contract for $10 million, marking a record for the Manhattan neighborhood. The full-floor residence sits atop Claremont Hall, a 41-story building located within the campus of Union Theological Seminary. Positioned at one of the highest points in the area, Penthouse 41 is a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home with stunning city, park, and river views.
6sqft
In Harlem, controversial truck depot opens on site of failed housing project
On the Harlem lot where a residential development with hundreds of housing units was once proposed, a truck depot opened this week. As Patch first reported, the first trucks drove on Wednesday to the stop on West 145th Street, the site of the One45 proposal. After the council member refused to support the new mixed-use development, citing gentrification and lack of affordable housing, the developer scrapped the plan in May and moved forward with one that did not require zoning changes. The depot can hold up to 200 vehicles.
6sqft
New York’s second legal weed dispensary is opening on Bleecker Street
New York’s second legal recreational cannabis shop is set to open in Greenwich Village next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. Smacked LLC, located inside a nearly 200-year-old building at 144 Bleecker Street, will open its doors to the public on January 24 at 10 a.m. The store is the first in the state to be opened by an entrepreneur with a cannabis conviction, as part of a program to ensure equity in licensing. Owned and operated by Roland Conner, Smacked LLC will operate as a soft “popup” through February 20 and re-open as a long-term business at a later date.
6sqft
Everything’s big in this $3.75M Ditmas Park home, from the porch to the yard, driveway and garage
This three-story house on a corner lot in historic Ditmas Park offers a perfect way to enjoy a lush yard, a sprawling wrap-around porch, a long driveway, and a spacious garage while living in the middle of bustling Brooklyn. Inside, you’ll find 7,480 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and a finished basement, all with historic details beautifully preserved and renovated for 21st-century living. Built in 1909, the Flatbush townhouse is asking $3,750,000.
6sqft
Enjoy panoramic Manhattan views from the bath in this $20M Flatiron duplex
Is nearly 6,000 square feet of living space and 360-degree New York City vistas from the bath worth $20 million to you? If so, this dramatic duplex in the sky at 45 East 22nd Street in the Madison Square Park Tower awaits. Asking $19,995,000, the four-bedroom condominium offers iconic river-to-river views that will never fail to impress.
6sqft
NYC’s first all-electric skyscraper tops out in Downtown Brooklyn
New York City’s first fully electric skyscraper topped out in Downtown Brooklyn this week. The 44-story building 100 Flatbush is part of the first phase of Alloy Block, a mixed-use five-building development designed by Alloy Development to have 850 apartments, 200,000 square feet of office space, and two public schools. 100 Flatbush will contain 441 mixed-income residences, 396 of which will be market-rate rentals and 45 separate affordable residences, and 30,000 square feet of retail space.
6sqft
‘Living’ lantern installation offers a moment of zen in Midtown
Photos courtesy of Alexandre Ayer / @DiversityPics for the Garment District Alliance. A new animated public art installation is radiating light and tranquility in Midtown. Located on the Broadway pedestrian plazas between 39th and 40th Streets, Living Lantern is a dynamic sculpture with wooden pieces that move with the wind. Measuring roughly 14 feet tall and 20 feet wide, the illuminated lantern evokes a calming effect through shifting colors and movements. Created by NEON and Frankie Boyle, the installation is meant to serve as a beacon of hope, brightness, and a guiding light in Midtown. Open to the public for free through February 24, Living Lantern is the latest public art exhibition sponsored by the Garment District Alliance.
6sqft
Hell’s Kitchen church home to first Black Catholic parish in the north sells for $16M
The first Black Catholic church to open above the Mason-Dixon line has been sold for $16 million, as first reported by Bisnow New York. Located at 342 West 53rd Street in Hell’s Kitchen, the former St. Benedict the Moor church was constructed in 1869 as the only church for Black Roman Catholics. The property was sold by the Archdiocese of New York to developer Walter Wang’s JMM Charitable Foundation, whose future plans for the site are unknown, according to W42ST.
6sqft
Lunar New Year brings celebrations and joy to NYC’s Chinatown
All photos courtesy of Welcome to Chinatown unless otherwise noted. In early 2020, Vic Lee, who grew up in Manhattan’s Chinatown, noticed that there was less foot traffic in her neighborhood. “It was obvious something was going on that Lunar New Year,” Lee said. “We talked to business owners, and it was because of xenophobia and racist rhetoric.” During the height of the coronavirus pandemic in March of that year, she co-founded Welcome to Chinatown as a way to amplify small businesses and entrepreneurs in Chinatown via their Longevity Fund. The organization also has a meal donation program for underserved residents and does research and data collection. And this month, for the third year, Welcome to Chinatown will be hosting Lunar New Year celebrations to usher in the Year of the Rabbit, which begins January 22. We spoke to Lee about what to expect and what Lunar New Year means to her, as well as the Chinatown community.
