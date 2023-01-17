Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out
There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
One recent Husker commit lands in Lincoln; NU fans wait to see what other announcements may come
The tweets about fireworks and things of celebratory nature connected with Husker football staffers late Saturday night hinted commitment announcements could be around the corner. Certainly that was already thought a strong possibility on a visit weekend with the Feb. 1 early signing day fast approaching, and also just before...
Dan Enos contract details revealed
The University of Arkansas, with assistance from The Razorback Foundation, has officially agreed to terms with its new offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, Dan Enos. The two parties agreed on a three-year contract that will pay him $1.1 million in 2023 with a $75,000 increase each of the following two years. Below are the full details of the contract, which will be in effect until February 28, 2026.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
Texas A&M caught between a rock and a hard place in the transfer portal (VIP)
Texas A&M has signed just two players out of the NCAA transfer portal so far and on the surface it appears that the Aggies are unable to work the portal as effectively as other schools who are seemingly bringing in new guys every day. However, while the good news for the 2023 team is that A&M is bringing back the vast majority of its starting lineup that beat LSU, this also makes it tough for the program to attract a high number and high end transfers and Gigem 247 tells you why.
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
Nation's top tight end Landen Thomas talks FSU after surprise visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State managed to get Landen Thomas, the country's No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, on campus for Saturday's Junior Day. This was a bit of a surprise visit from the Georgia pledge. Thomas is from Colquitt County High, a traditional power in southern Georgia located...
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment
Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
Penn State Transfer Portal Recap: Lions add five players, say goodbye to several during postseason window
The postseason college football transfer portal closed Wednesday, completing a 45-day process that saw hundreds of athletes find new FBS homes. Players will once again be permitted to submit their names into the transfer portal during a span of April 15-30, which directly follows spring practices across America (Penn State hosts its Blue-White Game on April 15).
Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)
When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
247Sports
Oklahoma, Ohio State among college football programs facing pivotal seasons in 2023
Final grades for college football's first-year coaches are in and not all aced their tests with flying colors this season. Looking ahead at the 2023 campaign, there are several facing pivotal seasons in fact to try and alter the current narratives that are out there surrounding their respective programs. And...
Cleveland Browns: Let's Talk Multiple Trades #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 6, 1/22/22
Good morning OBR family and welcome to a new week of mock madness! We have had an excellent first week of mock drafts, and I think we have a fun one here for you today. I won't go into these mocks looking to trade, but if the offer is that good, I simply can't pass it up. That attitude strikes today as the Dolphins and Lions called, and we did what needed to be done.
Purdue's Matt Painter bemoans 'frustrating' officiating after Maryland win
National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey delivered a monster, 24-point, 16-rebound effort to help No. 3 Purdue survive Maryland’s upset bid in Sunday’s 58-55 victory. Maryland got 19 points from sophomore big man Julian Reese who went toe-to-toe with Edey all night. Hakim Hart and Jahmir...
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
What Bob Huggins had to say after the loss to Texas
West Virginia got off the snide with a Big 12 Conference win against TCU earlier this week, but the Mountaineers were back in the loss column on Saturday night, blowing a second half lead and falling to No. 7 Texas in Morgantown. Afterwards, just three days removed from talking about a four-game winning streak, Bob Huggins did not mince words about his team.
10 Kansas State players whose stock is trending up heading into winter workouts
After Kansas State dropped the Sugar Bowl matchup to Alabama, several key pieces from the 2022 Big 12 Championship-winning team began to announce plans for the future. Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced they would forgo their senior seasons and head to the NFL Draft. Corners Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe opted not to use COVID years and wide receiver Malik Knowles accepted an invitation to the NFL Combine.
Louisville offers North Carolina All-State 2024 running back Tyler Mason
Louisville football was busy on the recruiting trail last week. UofL coaches visited schools and extended scholarship offers to targets in multiple classes. Among those to.
FSU offers Tennessee 4-star CB commit Kaleb Beasley
Florida State offered Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy junior four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley on Saturday. He has been a Tennessee commitment since October. He mentioned FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. when sharing news of the offer. A large contingent from his school visited FSU...
247Sports
