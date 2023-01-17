Niagara University, N.Y.—The Niagara women's basketball team returned to the Gallagher Center after 12 days away as they hosted the Manhattan Jaspers. The Purple Eagles used a 33-point fourth quarter to earn a 74-70 win over the Jaspers in comeback fashion. Game Recap. First Quarter. The Jaspers took an...

LEWISTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO