EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosely II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosely were co-workers at one time.
Walmart responds to active shooter incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Walmart has made a statement in response to the active shooter incident at the Evansville West Walmart location last night. “The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store, and our hearts are with our associate at this time. As we learn more, we’ll do everything we can to support our associates as they cope with this tragedy.
